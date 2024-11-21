Pixel (Almost) Perfect

Most Android users have, almost begrudgingly so, given their favorite Android brands a long rope to deliver the perfect companion wearable for their smartphones, but it’s only off late that the patience has born fruit, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series and the OnePlus Watch 2R. Google’s latest Pixel Watch 3 follows in the same iterative path, tweaking the formula with a bunch of thoughtful upgrades that address a lot of its previous shortcomings.
Taking a leaf out of the competition’s playbook, this is the first Pixel Watch to come in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm (1.27- and 1.43-inch AMOLED displays), and while it inherits the look and feel of the Watch 2, it continues to be super comfortable to wear, even on the larger 45mm variant I have been wearing. With smaller bezels and a 2000 nits brightness, the 456x456-pixel Actua display is a big upgrade, particularly if you are out and about in the sun a lot. It also gets the LTPO tech to refresh between 1-60Hz based on the content, to conserve battery. While it is rated for protection against dust and water, the Gorilla Glass 5 isnt as durable as the saphire glass used on the competition. Well, at least Google brought back the haptic crown, which makes navigation more precise while using the Watch 3.
Shipping with WearOS 5.0, the interface is very clean and easy to use, and the Fitbit integration allows some of the most detailed and easily understood fitness metrics across the Android space. You get some new features like the morning brief, along with camera control and recorder app integration if you have a Pixel phone. One wishes there were less apps to contend with – currently you have to switch between the Pixel Watch app, the Fitbit app and the Google Fit app for various functions, and a unified app would have been a better choice. The Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip keeps things snappy, and along with the more efficient display, allows the Watch 3 to boast of a nearly two-day long battery life.
By and large, I liked the Watch 3 – it’s comfortable, the larger screen is very usable, and the battery life doesn’t let you down. It’s a huge step in the right direction for Google, but as with all Pixel devices, you’ll want to consider the pricing before you plonk the cash for this one.
Rating: 8/10
Price: Rs. 39,990 (41mm) / Rs. 43,990 (45mm)