Pixel (Almost) Perfect

Most Android users have, almost begrudgingly so, given their favorite Android brands a long rope to deliver the perfect companion wearable for their smartphones, but it’s only off late that the patience has born fruit, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series and the OnePlus Watch 2R. Google’s latest Pixel Watch 3 follows in the same iterative path, tweaking the formula with a bunch of thoughtful upgrades that address a lot of its previous shortcomings.

Taking a leaf out of the competition’s playbook, this is the first Pixel Watch to come in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm (1.27- and 1.43-inch AMOLED displays), and while it inherits the look and feel of the Watch 2, it continues to be super comfortable to wear, even on the larger 45mm variant I have been wearing. With smaller bezels and a 2000 nits brightness, the 456x456-pixel Actua display is a big upgrade, particularly if you are out and about in the sun a lot. It also gets the LTPO tech to refresh between 1-60Hz based on the content, to conserve battery. While it is rated for protection against dust and water, the Gorilla Glass 5 isnt as durable as the saphire glass used on the competition. Well, at least Google brought back the haptic crown, which makes navigation more precise while using the Watch 3.