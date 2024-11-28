BenQ launches MA Series Monitors: Designed for macbook users

BenQ, a leading provider of display solutions, has unveiled its MA Series monitors, the first in the industry specifically designed for MacBook users. These monitors feature a sleek, minimalist design that complements MacBooks and set a new benchmark for external macOS monitors with precise color accuracy and seamless Mac integration.

The MA Series incorporates BenQ’s exclusive Mac color-tuning technology to address the common issue of color discrepancies between MacBook displays and external monitors. This ensures true-to-life color reproduction, perfectly matching the hues on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro screens.

With synchronized brightness and volume control, the MA Series integrates effortlessly with MacBook settings. It also includes BenQ’s Display Pilot 2 software, which enables quick and intuitive setup, delivering a streamlined, Mac-like user experience.

Available in 27” and 32” 4K models, these monitors provide expansive workspace with adjustable height and angle for enhanced comfort and productivity. They are equipped with two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, and a single-cable USB-C connection offering up to 90W power delivery, ensuring connected Mac devices stay charged while in use.

Designed for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users, the MA Series resolves color inconsistencies, offers full macOS compatibility, and enhances workplace aesthetics with its elegant design.

“Our MA Series addresses a critical challenge for MacBook users who struggle with external monitors failing to match MacBook screen colors,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India. “These monitors provide exceptional color accuracy and seamless integration, elevating the user experience.”

The MA Series includes two models, the MA320U and MA270U, designed to expand workspaces and enhance creative and productive workflows. For more details, visit BenQ.com.

Availability

The BenQ MA270U (27”) is priced at INR 42,500, while the MA320U (32”) is available for INR 52,500. Both can be purchased via online and leading electronics and IT retail outlets across India.

Key Features: