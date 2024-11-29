ViewSonic introduces new ultra-wide viewBoard interactive display

ViewSonic Corp. has unveiled its latest ultra-wide display offerings in the ViewBoard interactive display series. As the only brand to provide a comprehensive lineup of large-size ultra-wide displays across various product categories, ViewSonic reaffirms its commitment to innovative, adaptable technologies that boost engagement and productivity in hybrid work environments.

The IFP92UW, part of ViewSonic's meeting room solutions, integrates seamlessly with TeamOne, an AI-driven digital whiteboarding tool, and TeamJoin, a unified Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) solution. This integration transforms the IFP92UW into a complete platform for effortless collaboration and communication, catering to the growing demand for smart and connected workspaces.

The IFP92UW redefines collaborative experiences with its ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, native 5K (5120x2160) resolution, and 50-point touch capability enhanced by advanced palm recognition. These features provide crystal-clear visuals and seamless interactivity, making it an ideal solution for professional and educational settings.

Its extensive connectivity options—USB-C (with 100W charging), HDMI [2.0/2.1], DisplayPort, RJ45, and RS232—ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices, streamlining workflows and minimizing clutter. The integrated 60W soundbar and an 8-element microphone with echo cancellation deliver exceptional audio clarity for both in-room and remote communication.

Additionally, the ViewBoard Cast software enables split-screen functionality and two-way touch interactivity, allowing multiple users to collaborate on a single screen. Compatibility with AirPlay, Chromecast, and Miracast enhances content sharing across devices, fostering smoother meetings and learning sessions. With a 60Hz refresh rate and a rapid 6.5ms response time, the IFP92UW ensures a dynamic and responsive experience for modern collaborative spaces.

Key Features of ViewSonic TeamOne Software:

Infinite digital whiteboarding capabilities

Web-based platform for collaboration from any device and location

Customizable templates for workflows, charts, graphs, and more

With these cutting-edge features, ViewSonic continues to revolutionize productivity, creativity, and unified communications in corporate, enterprise, and educational markets.