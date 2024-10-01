BOULT launches Q and Boost headsets

BOULT, has unveiled the Q Headset and Boost Headset, designed to deliver an immersive listening experience through cutting-edge technology, exceptional comfort, and versatility for various lifestyles.

Both headsets incorporate BoomX Technology for rich, deep bass, ensuring every beat resonates. The ZEN ENC Mic provides clear voice quality for calls, even in noisy environments. With fast-charging capabilities, users can quickly recharge, minimizing downtime. The IPX5 water resistance makes them ideal for outdoor activities and workouts, while the latest Bluetooth technology ensures quick and stable connections. Additionally, the Memory foam earcups enhance comfort for a truly immersive listening experience.

The Q Headset is tailored for those seeking flexibility in their daily activities. It features a Combat™ Gaming Mode that provides ultra-low latency with Bluetooth 5.4, making it perfect for gaming, while the 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers and four EQ modes cater to various listening preferences. With a remarkable 70 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for 10 hours of playback, this headset is designed for continuous use. Users also have the option to connect it either wired or wirelessly.

The Boost Headset is engineered for professionals and audiophiles, featuring Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (up to 33dB) to create a focused listening environment, whether in a bustling office or during travel. It utilizes Bluetooth 5.4, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, and BoomX™ Technology to provide studio-quality sound. With a 65-hour battery life and fast charging, users remain connected, while touch controls and voice assistant integration add convenience.

BOULT’s Q and Boost headsets are designed for every lifestyle—be it gaming, professional use, or fitness—and combine innovative audio technology with user-friendly features, making them essential for any occasion. The headsets are available exclusively online at an introductory price of INR 1799 and INR 3799, respectively.