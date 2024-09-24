BOULT Introduces the RetroAmp X60 & RetroAmp X40

BOULT introduces the RetroAmp X60 and RetroAmp X40—two speakers that seamlessly combine vintage style with cutting-edge technology to enhance your audio experience.

The RetroAmp X60 features a stylish rugged leather exterior in Royal Gold, merging sophistication with durability. It is powered by dual dynamic drivers, delivering an impressive 60W output and studio-quality audio through BoomX™ technology. With Bluetooth 5.3, EDR support, and various connectivity options like AUX, USB, and TF card, this speaker is compatible with smartphones, smart TVs, computers, and laptops. Additionally, the RetroAmp X60 offers up to 14 hours of playtime and includes a karaoke mode, making it perfect for parties and gatherings.

On the other hand, the RetroAmp X40 provides 40W of power with dynamic dual drivers, suitable for both Bluetooth and FM playback. Its classic rugged leather design with copper accents allows for up to 10 hours of playtime, supporting multiple input modes such as AUX, USB, and TF cards. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures swift connectivity, making it a versatile option for any environment. Featuring a master control panel for easy use, the RetroAmp speakers combine style and functionality perfectly.

Available online, with prices starting from INR 3,999.