Zebronics launches the Jukebar 9850

Zebronics, has unveiled its latest offering in the Soundbar lineup—the Zeb Juke Bar 9850. This soundbar is crafted to elevate your home theater experience.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos technology and a host of impressive features, the Zeb Juke Bar 9850 promises exceptional sound quality with a robust 725 RMS output. It delivers crystal-clear highs and powerful bass, thanks to its 16.51cm dual wireless subwoofers that bring depth to your movies, music, and gaming.

For a truly cinematic experience, the Zeb Juke Bar 9850 includes a 5.2.4 surround sound configuration with dual wireless subwoofers and rear satellites. Combined with five drivers in the soundbar, this setup creates a fully immersive 360-degree audio experience.

The Zeb Juke Bar 9850 offers a range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth v5.3, TV (eARC), Optical IN, USB, and AUX. This allows users to easily connect their devices, making it perfect for streaming music, watching films, or entertaining guests.

In addition to its superb audio performance, the Zeb Juke Bar 9850 enhances any room with its RGB LED lights, creating a stylish atmosphere. Its sleek, wall-mountable design and LED display ensure convenience, while the included wireless UHF microphone is ideal for karaoke and live performances.

The Zeb Juke Bar 9850 will be available online at an introductory price of Rs. 27,999.