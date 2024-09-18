Amazfit T-Rex 3 debuts in India

Amazfit has launched its adventure-ready Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch in India. Designed for modern explorers, the smartwatch is available for pre-order starting September 18, 2024, online. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 features military-grade durability, advanced outdoor navigation, and exceptional battery life, making it the ideal companion for those who crave adventure.

Built to perform in extreme conditions, the T-Rex 3 is perfect for rugged outdoor activities or intense gym sessions. It boasts a military-grade design and a 1.5" AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, ensuring visibility of maps and workout data in any lighting.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers enhanced privacy options for GPS data storage, allowing users to choose between permanent or temporary cloud storage, opting out of cloud uploads, or disabling GPS entirely. Users can back up their data via email, cloud services, or export files, maintaining full control over their personal information.

With a powerful battery, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is perfect for long outings, lasting up to 27 days with typical use and 180 hours when using GPS for hiking or climbing. For indoor workouts, it features an upgraded Strength Training mode, allowing users to create custom training templates in the Zepp App and sync them to the watch.

The smartwatch includes over 170 workout modes, such as the new Hyrox Race mode, Freediving, Ultramarathon, and an enhanced Strength Training mode. It is also the first smartwatch OS to integrate AI fully, providing a rich app ecosystem, connectivity with third-party fitness devices, and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 technology.

Price and availability:

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is available online in Onyx color for INR 19,999.