Honor Unveils Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition with Protective Case and Parental Guidance

Honor is enhancing its innovative technology in India with the introduction of the Nadal Kids Edition of the Honor Pad X8a. This new variant is specifically designed for children, featuring a protective, child-safe, food-grade silicone case and a shockproof body to ensure durability during everyday use. The Nadal Kids Edition also includes a kid-friendly pen, allowing children to doodle, write, and learn freely. To safeguard young eyes, it incorporates an Eye Comfort Mode that reduces blue light exposure, making screen time safer. Additionally, the tablet comes with parental control tools to help parents monitor usage. The Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition is priced at an MRP of INR 13,999 but is available for a limited time at an introductory price of INR 10,999.

Weighing just 495g and featuring an ultra-slim 7.25mm metal unibody, the original Honor Pad X8a has become a popular choice for both entertainment and productivity. With its large 11-inch 90Hz eye comfort display and Quad-surround speaker system, it provides an exceptional visual and audio experience, now further enhanced with the child-friendly features of the Nadal Kids Edition, solidifying its status as a versatile family device.

Recognizing the extended hours users spend on tablets for work and study, Honor has integrated various eye protection features to prioritize user well-being. The Honor Pad X8a includes Ambient Light Care, which simulates natural light patterns to reduce eye strain, and an E-ink mode for a paper-like reading experience. These features make it easier for users to read study materials and books comfortably. Furthermore, the tablet holds dual certifications from TUV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free performance, ensuring optimal eye safety.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, the Honor Pad X8a offers smooth and efficient multitasking, enhanced by RAM Turbo X to keep favorite apps running seamlessly in the background. To boost productivity, it supports multi-window functionality, allowing users to work across multiple apps simultaneously. With Magic OS 8.0, the tablet facilitates effortless synergy between smartphones and tablets, enabling seamless file synchronization and continuous app usage across connected devices for a fluid and uninterrupted experience.