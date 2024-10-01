Sony India launches MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor Headphones

Sony India has introduced the MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor Headphones, specifically designed for music creators, audiophiles, and sound engineers. These headphones allow users to produce music in any environment with the sound quality they desire. Featuring a closed acoustic structure for high sound isolation, a specially developed driver, and a lightweight, comfortable design, the MDR-M1 headphones enable creators to work as if they were in a studio setting. They offer a blend of studio-grade sound quality with exceptional comfort and reliability, suitable for various music production and high-resolution audio applications.

High-Fidelity Audio with 360-Degree Spatial Sound

The MDR-M1 headphones deliver studio-quality sound through a carefully tuned acoustic design, supporting a wide range of music production while providing high-resolution audio. At the heart of this sound quality is a uniquely developed driver unit capable of ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80kHz). This driver features a soft edge shape for robust low frequencies with minimal distortion and a hard dome shape for precise reproduction of ultra-high frequencies. The closed acoustic structure effectively eliminates ambient noise and sound leakage, making these headphones ideal for detailed monitoring and accurate sound reproduction. A tuned port (Beat Response Control) helps regulate low frequencies, improving transient characteristics for tight bass response.

Collaborative Development with Industry Experts

Sony emphasizes the enhancement of both content creation and listening experiences for professionals and consumers. The MDR-M1 headphones were developed in partnership with renowned sound engineers, including Mastering Engineer Mike Piacentini from Battery Studios and Recording Engineer Akihiro Nishimura from Power Station at Berklee NYC, ensuring an authentic and enriching musical experience.

Ambient Noise Isolation and Sound Leakage Prevention

Designed specifically for studio use, the MDR-M1 headphones feature a closed acoustic structure that minimizes ambient noise and prevents sound leakage. This allows audio professionals to concentrate on precise sound monitoring without external distractions. The enhanced isolation ensures clarity in every detail of the audio mix, which is essential for accurate mixing and mastering, creating an environment akin to a professional studio setting.

Comfort for Extended Sessions

The MDR-M1 headphones boast a lightweight design that prioritizes user comfort during prolonged use. Incorporating advanced materials and innovative design techniques, these headphones provide stability and comfort, even during long mixing and mastering sessions. The ergonomic design and thick, low-resilience padding offer a snug fit that reduces ear fatigue and enhances isolation, allowing audio professionals to focus on their work without distraction.

Detachable Cables for Professional Use

Built for long-lasting performance, the MDR-M1 headphones come with two detachable cable options (6.3mm and 3.5mm) and easily replaceable ear pads.

Availability and Pricing

The MDR-M1 headphones will be available starting September 26, 2024, through major electronics stores across India.