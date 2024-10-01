Introducing Totem: Accessories for Apple devices

Totem has launched a premium line of Apple-compatible accessories in 2022, designed to blend sleek aesthetics with practical functionality. The collection includes:

Clear-X Case : Utilizing EverClear Technology™, this case offers 10ft drop protection, scratch resistance, and customizable camera rings and buttons.

Modular-X Case : Equipped with HexaCore Technology™, this case provides 30ft drop protection and customizable backplates and buttons, featuring a lightweight yet durable design.

ShockProof AirPods Case : This case incorporates HexaCore Technology™ for high-impact protection and includes custom accents for added style.

Impact Watch Case : Designed to withstand high-impact conditions, this case also employs HexaCore Technology™ and offers customization options for buttons.

Active Watch Band: Made with DuraCore Technology™, this band is anti-sweat, waterproof, and lightweight, ensuring durability and comfort.

Totem is recognized for merging innovative technology with elegant design, utilizing advanced materials and engineering techniques to create accessories that enhance the aesthetic appeal of Apple products. The use of proprietary materials, such as EverClear Technology and HexaCore Technology, ensures superior protection against everyday wear, including drops, impacts, and scratches.

Each product undergoes rigorous testing to meet stringent quality standards, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and reliable performance in various conditions. This commitment to quality and innovation is central to Totem’s mission, addressing the needs of modern Apple users who demand both style and durability from their accessories. By continually pushing the boundaries of design and engineering, Totem aims to enhance the overall Apple experience, merging form with function in a practical and visually appealing way.