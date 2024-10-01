Sleep apnoea: How Apple Watch Series 10 can spot the risk as cases rise in India

Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) is increasingly prevalent worldwide, with a significant rise in India. Over 104 million working-age individuals in India are affected by OSA, including 47 million with moderate to severe cases, making it a critical public health issue.

Sleep apnoea involves brief interruptions in breathing during sleep, which can deprive the body of adequate oxygen. This condition is estimated to affect over 1 billion people globally, often going undiagnosed.

If not addressed, OSA can lead to serious health issues over time, such as higher risks of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and heart problems.

The new Apple Watch metric, "Breathing Disturbances," utilizes the accelerometer to detect minor wrist movements linked to disruptions in breathing patterns during sleep.

According to Apple, the Watch Series 10 will evaluate breathing disturbance data every 30 days and alert users if there are consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnoea, prompting them to consult their doctor regarding diagnosis and treatment options. Users can track their nightly breathing disturbances in the Health app on their iPhone, categorized as elevated or not elevated.

This tool can also assess the quality of sleep, which may be affected by factors such as alcohol intake, medications, and sleep position.

Wearers can review their breathing disturbance data over one month, six months, or a year in the Health app, with the option to share a PDF report with their healthcare provider, detailing potential sleep apnoea occurrences and three months of disturbance data.

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in aluminum and titanium options, featuring various attractive colors and finishes. The new jet black aluminum finish is sleek and reflective, while the titanium cases—available in natural, gold, and slate—have a striking, jewelry-like shine.

This model is nearly 10% thinner than previous versions and provides an 18-hour all-day battery life, along with a display that offers up to 30% more active screen area.

Apple has also launched watchOS 11, enhancing health and fitness features along with greater personalization, intelligence, and connectivity.

Additional features include the Smart Stack and Photos face for a tailored experience, the Check In and Translate apps, and new double-tap gesture capabilities for increased convenience.

The S10 chip is designed for a slimmer profile while enhancing performance, efficiency, and smart features, including on-device Siri, dictation, and automatic workout detection.