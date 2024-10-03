Amber Wings unveils Vihaa drone

UAV startup Amber Wings has introduced an agricultural drone that aims to significantly improve farming practices in India by providing a quicker, more efficient approach to crop management.

The ‘Vihaa’ drone, developed by IIT Madras, has recently received certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Designed to transform operations for farmers and agribusinesses nationwide, it can spray crops with fertilizers, pesticides, and other treatments up to seven times faster than traditional methods, allowing farmers and businesses to save valuable time and resources.

“Launching ‘Vihaa’ is a crucial step in our efforts to improve agricultural practices in India. Our goal has always been to deliver innovative solutions that empower farmers and foster industry growth,” stated IIT Madras Professor Satya Chakravarthy, Founder and Chief Technical Lead of Ubifly Technologies.

“With ‘Vihaa’, we’re providing more than just a tool; we’re offering a partner in modern farming, aiming to make cutting-edge technology widely available and support the growth of the drone sector.”

Amber Wings is a sister brand of the renowned flying taxi startup The ePlane Company, also incubated at IIT Madras.

Currently, the company provides spraying services in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

In addition to the Vihaa agricultural drone, Amber Wings is developing other drone solutions, including the ‘Atva’ series, designed for package delivery and aerial imaging to meet the logistics and e-commerce sectors' needs. They are also prototyping a 50-kg payload drone to enhance their capabilities.

"We believe that drone technology can transform industries and create new opportunities for businesses," Chakravarthy remarked. "By offering comprehensive solutions and fostering a robust ecosystem, we aim to accelerate drone adoption throughout India."