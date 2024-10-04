Elon Musk becomes 1st person to touch 200 million followers on X

Tech mogul Elon Musk has made history by becoming the first individual to amass 200 million followers on the X social media platform, which he purchased for $44 billion in October 2022.

Following Musk are former US President Barack Obama with 131.9 million followers and renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with 113.2 million followers (as of October 3).

In fourth place is pop star Justin Bieber, boasting 110.3 million followers, while singer Rihanna ranks fifth with 108.4 million followers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently surpassed the 100 million follower mark, now at 102.4 million, a milestone that Musk publicly acknowledged.

Musk has stated that X now has over 600 million monthly active users (MAUs) and approximately 300 million daily active users (DAUs).

Recent reports have suggested that many of Musk’s followers may be fake, leading to concerns that the follower count includes millions of inactive accounts. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these claims.

According to Musk, X has become a global "group chat" platform, attracting users from around the world. He envisions X as an "everything app" that will allow users to share movies and TV shows and facilitate digital payments. Musk also noted that X usage in the US has reached record levels.

Earlier this week, global investment firm Fidelity slashed its valuation of Musk's X (formerly Twitter) by 78.7%, suggesting the platform is now worth just $9.4 billion.

Fidelity's assessment indicates that X is valued at less than a quarter of its original $44 billion purchase price, according to TechCrunch, which cited regulatory filings. Neither X, Fidelity, nor Musk has commented on this report.