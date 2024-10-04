Zoom Phone now available in India

Zoom Video Communications, has announced the launch of its leading Zoom Phone service in India, starting with native Indian phone numbers available in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune). This service provides multinational corporations and local businesses with exceptional ease of use and modern capabilities for their hybrid workforce, along with global coverage across 50 countries and regions.

Initially, native phone number support will be offered in Maharashtra (Pune), followed by expansions into Karnataka (Bangalore), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Andhra Pradesh (Hyderabad), Mumbai, and Delhi, encompassing all major tech hubs in India.

In April 2023, Zoom India obtained the Unified License with Access — All/PAN India and Long Distance licenses from the Indian government's Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Since then, the company has been focused on building its local infrastructure for Zoom Phone in compliance with regulatory standards. This positions Zoom to introduce an innovative licensed cloud private branch exchange (PBX) service, complete with local phone numbers for the Indian market.

With a user-friendly interface, Zoom Phone offers secure, reliable, and adaptable voice communication that integrates seamlessly with Zoom Workplace, the company's open collaboration platform featuring Zoom AI Companion. Available as an add-on for existing paid customers, Zoom Phone provides local telephony services and supports inbound and outbound calling via the public switched telephone network (PSTN), allowing enterprise customers to effectively transition from their existing PBX solutions and unify their business communications.

In addition to its extensive features, Zoom Phone is now enhanced with AI Companion capabilities to boost call productivity. Users can request summaries and next steps post-call, allowing them to concentrate on discussions instead of taking notes. Voicemail prioritization ensures urgent messages are addressed first, while voicemail task extraction helps users understand follow-up actions without listening to every message. Zoom Phone integrates with major business applications, contact center partners, and hardware providers, creating a comprehensive collaboration platform for MNCs and businesses of all sizes.