Gadgets of the Week: Acer Super Series 4K Google TV, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Orient Electric Aerosense and Garmin Venu 3

Acer Super Series 4K Google TV
Acer’s new Super Series range of TVs push the boundaries of picture quality, design, sound and performance at a very attractive price-point. Take the new 55 inch UHD Smart QLED TV (AR55QDXGU2875) for example, a superb 55 inch TV which I’ve been testing for the last 10 days with multiple content sources (OTT apps, 4K digital media, satellite TV and casting from mobile devices). The TV itself is slim, frame-less and looks elegant whether fixed on the wall or set on a stand. The Ultra QLED display provides sharp, bright and vivid realistic images no matter the content. Sound is an area I feel where Acer has come up trumps, providing Hi-Fi sound via 80W Pro speakers with Gigabit Bass which unleash possibly the best dynamic yet natural sound I’ve heard from any TV this year. Built-in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensure a blissful Visual and Aural experience while Google TV (Android 14) makes life simple providing all the apps/OTT platforms (HDR10+) you require at your fingertips, 120 Hz refresh rates allow for seamless gaming and Acer’s DYNAMIQ Dual AI processor architecture provides a futuristic TV experience. I’m really bowled over by this range of Super Series TVs (multiple sizes available) from Acer which offer a phenomenal experience at a very reasonable price and would hands-down pick one of these as my next living room TV! INR 44,999 amazon.in, flipkart.com
OnePlus Nord Buds 3
The Nord Buds 3 are packed with features including noise cancellation and long battery life, and yet are available at a pocket-friendly price. On testing, I found the comfort and fit of these buds to be satisfying. The audio quality was overall good but bass a tad heavy for me, however conversations were clear during calls and movies/OTT sounded delightful. Noise cancellation worked well in closed environments while the battery life was exceptional with about 2 entire days of charge (including case). IP 55 water and dust resistance comes in handy for outdoor use. Most importantly the Nord Buds 3 are a quality pair of TWS from OnePlus which are affordable! INR 2,299 oneplus.in
Orient Electric Aerosense
Need a new fan? Orient Electric’s Aerosense IoT underlight model is a brilliant smart ceiling fan (with a built in light) available in multiple colours to suit your interiors. Aerosense consumes about 50% less energy compared to conventional fans thanks to BLDC Pro tech as well as smart timers. It can also be controlled via Alexa, Google assistant or the Orient Smart app even with voice commands. I loved the accompanying remote which let me fine- control fan speed, activate Boost mode as well as turn the inbuilt 9W natural white LED on/off. The fan blades are also rust/bend proof thanks to ABS material coated with a PU finish. Orient Electric does a quick and accurate installation also providing a comprehensive 5-year warranty on the Aerosense. I do have to praise this fan for also being ultra quiet on operation. Overall an ideal fan for modern homes providing excellent cooling, low maintenance and great looks! INR 8,699 orientelectric.com
Garmin Venu 3
Venu 3 from Garmin is a feature-rich smartwatch with a range of new-capabilities and advanced health-tracking metrics built in. It has a vibrant 1.4” AMOLED screen and a battery life of upto 14 days. The Venu 3 in addition to monitoring steps, calories and floors sambaed also includes a speaker and a Mic allowing users to make calls. With 30+ sport apps, workouts and Garmin coach, you can now train smart and effectively. INR 50,490 garmin.co.in
Hydragun Atom Mini
The Atom Mini is a portable yet powerful percussion massager which features an aerospace-grade aluminium body. Self-standing design and USB-C charging. The compact device lets you relax your muscles, untie knots and relieve stress in trigger points seamlessly. With a 5 hours battery backup and multiple percussive speeds and modes, this is the perfect companion for athletes, runners and anyone looking to relieve muscle and joint stiffness. INR 16,700 hydragun.com
Ultimate Ears MiniRoll
Ultimate Ears (UE) is known for its speakers which come in compact sizes yet belt out powerful, clear and dynamic audio. Their new Miniroll is proof that great sound can come in small packages as well. The Miniroll is small, light and comes with a 12 hour battery and IP67 resistance (survives water, dust and 1.2m drops). It’s also made with recycled plastic and can be paired with more Minirolls for even more sound! INR 6,700 ultimateears.com
Ventete aH-1
The aH-1 is a unique helmet which provides premium head-protection and can also collapse in size (upto 90%) for ease of carrying. The patented, pneumatic structural system inflates in less than 30 seconds with included electric pump. The Made in Switzerland helmet comes in three sizes and is engineered to keep your head cool and safe. INR 38,776 ventete.com