Gadgets of the Week: Acer Super Series 4K Google TV, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Orient Electric Aerosense and Garmin Venu 3

Acer Super Series 4K Google TV

Acer’s new Super Series range of TVs push the boundaries of picture quality, design, sound and performance at a very attractive price-point. Take the new 55 inch UHD Smart QLED TV (AR55QDXGU2875) for example, a superb 55 inch TV which I’ve been testing for the last 10 days with multiple content sources (OTT apps, 4K digital media, satellite TV and casting from mobile devices). The TV itself is slim, frame-less and looks elegant whether fixed on the wall or set on a stand. The Ultra QLED display provides sharp, bright and vivid realistic images no matter the content. Sound is an area I feel where Acer has come up trumps, providing Hi-Fi sound via 80W Pro speakers with Gigabit Bass which unleash possibly the best dynamic yet natural sound I’ve heard from any TV this year. Built-in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensure a blissful Visual and Aural experience while Google TV (Android 14) makes life simple providing all the apps/OTT platforms (HDR10+) you require at your fingertips, 120 Hz refresh rates allow for seamless gaming and Acer’s DYNAMIQ Dual AI processor architecture provides a futuristic TV experience. I’m really bowled over by this range of Super Series TVs (multiple sizes available) from Acer which offer a phenomenal experience at a very reasonable price and would hands-down pick one of these as my next living room TV! INR 44,999 amazon.in, flipkart.com