Gadgets of the Week: Croma 200W Party Speaker, DeperAI 65w Pro GaN, Summercool Nutri Max and Canon Pixma G3010

Croma 200W Party Speaker

Croma’s big 200W Party speaker (CREA120DJA301501) is ideal for having a blast whether at home or elsewhere. Setup is easy and it connects via BT 5.3 with any of your smart devices (phones, tabs PCs etc), it can even connect with multiple devices at once. There’s also a nifty 2.4GHz wireless Mic for easy Karaoke sessions. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery which goes for a few hours depending on the volume. The Croma speaker can be carried easily with the two built in handles and has excellent operation buttons on top for usage. Sound quality is acceptable with clear Mids, Highs and Bass with an emphasis on absolute loudness to keep the party going. This Hi-Fi party speaker has everything going for it, perhaps the pricing could be a little lower otherwise a good buy. INR 24,990 croma.com