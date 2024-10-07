Gadgets of the Week: Croma 200W Party Speaker, DeperAI 65w Pro GaN, Summercool Nutri Max and Canon Pixma G3010

Croma 200W Party Speaker
Croma’s big 200W Party speaker (CREA120DJA301501) is ideal for having a blast whether at home or elsewhere. Setup is easy and it connects via BT 5.3 with any of your smart devices (phones, tabs PCs etc), it can even connect with multiple devices at once. There’s also a nifty 2.4GHz wireless Mic for easy Karaoke sessions. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery which goes for a few hours depending on the volume. The Croma speaker can be carried easily with the two built in handles and has excellent operation buttons on top for usage. Sound quality is acceptable with clear Mids, Highs and Bass with an emphasis on absolute loudness to keep the party going. This Hi-Fi party speaker has everything going for it, perhaps the pricing could be a little lower otherwise a good buy. INR 24,990 croma.com
DeperAI 65w Pro GaN
This 65W charger from DeperAI is one of the best I’ve tried the year with ace charging speeds, multiple protection levels and a stylish shell. The GaN III charger provides a faster and more stable charge experience in a compact size while being more efficient. There are two USB C slots and a single USB A slot providing power upto 65W (single port alone) or combinations of 45W+18/20W. This charger charged my Macbook Pro 13 in about 1hr 45mins and charges most smartphones (iPhones/Androids) at max supporting speeds (UFCS tech). I also appreciate the colour options DeperAI provides across their range of chargers (A beautiful Yellow and Dark Blue in this charger) which provide a unique feel to these devices. The charger is also equipped with 10 safety layers for the utmost protection of your devices. Highly recommended! INR 1,999 deperai.com amazon.in
Summercool Nutri Max
Summercool’s Nutri Max is a well priced, high quality blender/Mixer Grinder with a powerful 500W motor. The blender can also double back as a mixer-grinder and comes with 2 jars and a 304 grade stainless steel blade. On usage, I found the Nutri Max easy to setup and ideal for making smoothies and juices in rapid time. Across the board most fruits and vegetables were blended consistently and smoothly. Features such as a three speed mode and overload protection ensure the device runs safely yet efficiently. The Body is made of durable ABS and comes with Anti skid feet for support. A great product from Summercool! INR 1,707 amazon.in
Canon Pixma G3010
This refillable Ink tank wireless printer is perfect for high volume printing at a lower running cost. The G3010 can print, scan and copy while providing thousands of pages of prints in a single fill of the tanks. The device connects to your smartphone/Tab/PC wirelessly at the touch of a button and can print upto 8.8 images per minute. INR 17,595 in.canon.com
Solawave Eye Recovery Pro
Solawave is a unique new device that aims to reduce appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and blemishes with regular usage. Using light therapy this mask delivers treatment in just 3 minutes. It’s light, flexible and adjustable. Do Consult your Eye care practitioner/Physician before usage though! INR 18,200 global.solawave.com
Sony Walkman NW-ZX707
This premium media player is made using high-end parts available only in top-range sound systems. The ZX707 provides Hi-Res Audio in multiple formats and comes with a longer battery life (upto 25 hours). A 12.7cm screen and a milled aluminium frame give the device an elegant feel. The ZX707 offers more ways to listen to to your music directly from your favourite streaming and music apps. shopatsc.com INR 54,990
TP Link Tapo C320Ws
TP Link’s exceptional new Tapo C320WS is an outdoor security camera that’s Wi fi enabled and weatherproof. It also provides brilliant colour night vision, Alexa integration, 2 way audio, upto 512Gb storage and 4MP 2k QHD resolution for clear video and images. Other features include a sound and light alarm, motion detection, IP 66 resistance and dual powerful antennas for longer range. INR 2,998 amazon.in