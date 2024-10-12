Top 5 budget electric kettles: Affordable and reliable choices

Looking for a quality electric kettle that’s budget-friendly? You’re in luck! Electric kettles priced under INR1,000 strike a great balance between cost and functionality, making them perfect for everyday use. Whether you’re a student, a busy professional, or someone who enjoys a quick cup of tea or coffee, these kettles provide dependable performance without skimping on features. From rapid boiling to easy-to-use designs, you don’t need to spend a lot for convenience. Here’s a list of the top five affordable electric kettles that are efficient and durable.
Stylish & efficient
The Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle is a great addition to any modern kitchen. It includes features like Automatic Cutoff, a 360-degree swivel base, and a Single Touch lid lock for added convenience and safety. The wide opening at the top simplifies cleaning, and its seamless stainless steel interior helps prevent mineral buildup. The power indicator light signals when boiling begins and automatically shuts off when the water is ready, giving you peace of mind. The integrated water level indicator ensures accurate measurements, making it perfect for tea, coffee, or instant noodles. For those seeking budget-friendly options, Prestige’s kettle is an excellent choice that doesn’t compromise on performance.
Price: INR 649. Available online.
Durable & sturdy
With a 1.8-litre capacity, Novamax High-Grade Multi-Purpose Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is designed to enhance durability and eliminate plastic contact, promoting healthier water boiling. The sleek, 360° rotating base adds both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. Featuring an inner stainless steel lid with an outer plastic casing, this kettle ensures a seamless boiling experience without plastic interaction, keeping water pure. The instant boiling technology makes it perfect for busy mornings, while safety features like dry run protection and a lockable lid enhance convenience. Compared to other budget kettles, Novamax stands out for its solid design and zero plastic contact, offering a premium yet affordable choice.
Price: INR 599. Available online.
Practical & aesthetic
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle combines style, convenience, and efficiency. Its mirror-polished finish adds sophistication to any kitchen, making it both a practical and aesthetic addition. The 360° swivel base allows for easy use by both right- and left-handed individuals. The secure power cord ensures safety while providing convenient storage. Designed for easy operation, this cordless kettle can be lifted from its base for filling or serving without dealing with tangled cords. Among budget-friendly options, this kettle stands out for its elegant design and user-friendly features.
Price: INR 549. Available online.
Hassle-free & long-lasting
The Kent Vogue 1500W 1.5L Electric Kettle is crafted for both style and performance. It features a 360° cordless rotation for easy handling and pouring. Once boiling, it easily detaches from its heating plate, offering a hassle-free experience. Made with 304 stainless steel, the Kent Vogue ensures even heat distribution through its concealed heating element, promoting efficient boiling. Its rust-resistant and durable design guarantees long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for daily use. The concealed heating element also ensures quick boiling while maintaining safety and durability, making it a great value for those looking for performance and convenience.
Price: INR 749. Available online.
Safety & storage
The Greenchef Swift Electric Kettle enhances both functionality and aesthetics in your kitchen. Its modern design complements any kitchen style, while the 360° swivel base with a standard power cord ensures safe usage and convenient storage. The cordless feature allows for easy filling and serving, making it ideal for quick boiling. Its thoughtfully designed body enhances durability and simplifies cleaning, ensuring both the interior and exterior stay spotless with minimal effort. If you’re after a budget-friendly electric kettle that performs well, the Greenchef Swift Electric Kettle is an excellent choice.
Price: INR 549. Available online.