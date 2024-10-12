Top 5 budget electric kettles: Affordable and reliable choices

Practical & aesthetic

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle combines style, convenience, and efficiency. Its mirror-polished finish adds sophistication to any kitchen, making it both a practical and aesthetic addition. The 360° swivel base allows for easy use by both right- and left-handed individuals. The secure power cord ensures safety while providing convenient storage. Designed for easy operation, this cordless kettle can be lifted from its base for filling or serving without dealing with tangled cords. Among budget-friendly options, this kettle stands out for its elegant design and user-friendly features.

Price: INR 549. Available online.