Gadgets of the week: GOVO Gosurround 320, Stuffcool Click 20, Whirlpool Intellifresh pro refrigerator and ESR Geo find my Wallet

Stuffcool Click 20

I’m always in awe of stuffcool’s powerbanks as they’re not only of high quality but are also extremely durable. Their new Click 20 is a 20000mAh 15W wireless powerbank with magnetic charging to boot. The Click 20 also comes with a suave Titanium finish adding sophistication wherever it goes. On usage, the Click 20 provides several benefits including a quick wired charge of iPhones (50% in 30mins) and 20W PD charging for other smartphones. Wireless charging is upto 15W and works seamlessly with compatible iPhones. The 20000mAh battery allows for either 4 charges of my iPhone 14 Pro or 3+ charges of my OnePlus 12R (it even manages to charge my Airpods Pro wirelessly). Featuring Type-C and Type-A ports, the Click 20 is great for charging most devices and comes with BIS certification for reliability and safety. If you’v got a swanky iPhone, the Click 20 may just be the most functional and best-looking accessory to go with it! INR 3,499 stuffcool.com