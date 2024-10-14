Gadgets of the week: GOVO Gosurround 320, Stuffcool Click 20, Whirlpool Intellifresh pro refrigerator and ESR Geo find my Wallet

GOVO Gosurround 320
The Gosurround 320 is a 50W BT soundbar that’s slim, compact, good-looking and sounds delightful. The 2.0 channel soundbar comes with multicolour LED lights and connects via BT 5.3, AUX TF card and USB. On usage, the sound was pleasing all around whether it was music, OTT or movies with the Led lights adding pizazz. The battery life on this bar is commendable (I managed to get about 10 hours on a single charge). This soundbar is ideal for youngsters and those on the go, and during this festive season is the perfect gift for music and tech lovers. INR 1,999 amazon.in
Stuffcool Click 20
I’m always in awe of stuffcool’s powerbanks as they’re not only of high quality but are also extremely durable. Their new Click 20 is a 20000mAh 15W wireless powerbank with magnetic charging to boot. The Click 20 also comes with a suave Titanium finish adding sophistication wherever it goes. On usage, the Click 20 provides several benefits including a quick wired charge of iPhones (50% in 30mins) and 20W PD charging for other smartphones. Wireless charging is upto 15W and works seamlessly with compatible iPhones. The 20000mAh battery allows for either 4 charges of my iPhone 14 Pro or 3+ charges of my OnePlus 12R (it even manages to charge my Airpods Pro wirelessly). Featuring Type-C and Type-A ports, the Click 20 is great for charging most devices and comes with BIS certification for reliability and safety. If you’v got a swanky iPhone, the Click 20 may just be the most functional and best-looking accessory to go with it! INR 3,499 stuffcool.com
Whirlpool Intellifresh Pro refrigerator
Whirlpool’s new range refrigerators with Intellifresh Pro tech come with incredible features and are available in a range of sizes. I recently tried out their 259L Intellifresh Pro convertible model and came away mighty impressed. First off they’re incredibly spacious and come in a glorious steel finish with anti-bacterial gaskets protecting all your food items. Nutrilock tech ensures food and essential vitamins are preserved longer, also 6th Sense Nutrilock ensures freshness is locked in (upto 15 days in freezer). My favourite aspect is the Convertible mode where the freezer can on-demand be turned into a fridge (in a mere 22mins for additional storage). Other novel features like Microblock tech, Zeolite tech and Active Deo ensure the best possible refrigerator experience at this size. The fridge is also capable of running off solar panels and on the inverter in case of power cuts. Highly recommended. INR 28,960 whirlpoolindia.com
ESR Geo Find my Wallet
Meet this unique wallet which comes with built in Find My tech that works with Apple’s ecosystem to find and retrieve if lost. Compatible with the Apple Find My app, the wallet can be located with its positioning and also via sound alerts if misplaced around the house or office. GPS in-built ensures real-time tracking. The wallet is also thin and light and allows multiple compartments for storing cash, cards and other essentials. Also provides RFID blocking. INR 3,700 indiegogo.com
Brooks Hyperion Elite 4
Hyperion Elite 4 are unisex running shoes ideal for the road and can help for improving your Personal Best timings for distances from 5K to Marathons. Lighter cushioning, Arris carbon Fiber propulsion plates, a new breathable upper and an ultralight ride get you from start to finish in record time. New tech includes Nitrogen-infused DNA FLASH v2. INR 25,999 brooksrunningindia.com
Ryse Smartshade
Ryse is a smart new sunshade controller that works with any type of shade regardless of size and can be installed easily. Smartshade also integrates with Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit with a SmartBridge. This way you can remotely operate your shades or even set schedules for privacy and convenience. INR 12,600 helloryse.com
Bose Soundlink Home
Bose’s latest BT speaker, the Soundlink Home looks retro-cool and supremely elegant. The speaker has a premium feel and provides crisp clear audio with bass to fill the room. Battery life is upto 9 hours and 2 can be paired for more sound and stereo. INR 18,400 Bose.com