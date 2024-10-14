QLED made Accessible

In terms of connectivity, the TV offers a good range of options, including three HDMI ports (one of which supports eARC) for HD set top boxes and gaming consoles, two USB ports, an Ethernet and an AV port, a headphone jack, and a legacy antenna port. The remote too follows the minimalist theme of the TV, skipping a dedicated mute button, though it adds quick-access buttons for Sony Liv and Apps in addition to the Netflix/Prime/Hotstar and YouTube buttons.

Once the TV is setup, you get a choice of using the Xiaomi PatchWall interface or the Google TV platform, and both work smoothly. The new feature on offer is the Xiaomi TV+ feature which allows you free access to 200 free live TV channels. For those hunting for content across platforms, the Universal Search feature makes short work of searching the right OTT services to watch what you’re looking for. Performance wise, the 4K QLED panel ups the display ante when compared to competing LED models, and it packs in Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for good measure. Colors are punchy, picture quality is excellent with crisp and clear visuals, and even darker scenes are handled well. Both in terms of brightness and contrast levels, it’s a serious step up from the previous LED X Series and some of the peers in this price segment. Even the audio was surprisingly good, with the 30W dual speakers pushing out clear, distortion-free audio. In all, the X Pro QLED series delivers a solid home theater experience for the price and is an easy product to recommend.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Rs. 49,999 (55-inch)