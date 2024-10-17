ASUS launches ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus in India

ASUS has launched the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus in India, marking its first Chromebook equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, aimed at boosting both business and personal productivity. This innovative device sets a new benchmark in the Chromebook Plus category and is the first model in ASUS's Expert series.

Here’s a quick overview of the standout features of the ASUS Chromebook CX54:

Enhanced Performance: Powered by the latest 14th generation Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, it includes an Intel AI Boost neural processing engine, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB Gen 4 SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2.

Premium Productivity: The laptop features a 14-inch 16:10 FHD 120Hz NanoEdge IPS touch display, offers up to 10 hours of battery life for an uninterrupted mobile experience, and includes Harman-Kardon speakers. It also has an 8.0MP high-definition web camera with temporal noise reduction and array microphones for exceptional audio and video conferencing.

Robust Durability: Built to withstand real-world challenges, the device undergoes military-grade MIL-STD-810H testing and features zero-touch enrollment, an all-metal construction, and ErgoLift hinges.

Advanced Software: Running on ChromeOS, the Chromebook supports a wide array of Android apps, AI-driven web applications for creativity and collaboration, Google Workspace apps, and Linux apps. It also allows seamless synchronization with Android devices and offers up to 2TB of expandable storage via microSD.

Comprehensive Connectivity: The device includes two Thunderbolt 4-enabled USB Type-C ports for data transfer, DisplayPort, and power delivery, along with an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack.

Security Features: It incorporates enterprise-grade ChromeOS, zero-touch enrollment, and the Google Titan C hardware security chip, ensuring secure boot and more.

The starting price is approximately INR 76,500 plus taxes. Customers can reach out to authorized ASUS Commercial partners for further product inquiries.