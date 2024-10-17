Unix launches Wings TWS earbuds

Unix has introduced its latest offering: the Wings TWS Earbuds (UX-W4). These earbuds are designed for seamless connectivity, extended battery life, and high-quality sound at an affordable price. They come in four vibrant colors—Black, Blue, Ivory, and White—and are backed by a 6-month warranty. Customers can purchase them on Amazon, the Unix website, and at over 6,000 retail locations across 500 cities.

The Unix Wings TWS Earbuds showcase a sleek and minimalist design that balances style and functionality. Their compact shape ensures comfort for extended wear. Users can enjoy up to 40 hours of continuous HD sound on a single charge, with a standby time of 200 hours, and they recharge in just one hour. The earbuds are equipped with a Quad Microphone Setup for effective environmental noise cancellation, ensuring clear call quality even in noisy settings.

Featuring 13mm dynamic drivers, these earbuds provide a rich and immersive sound experience with strong bass. Each earbud includes dual microphones and intuitive touch controls for easy hands-free calling, music management, and mode switching. With the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, users benefit from faster pairing, stable connectivity, and low latency, making them ideal for gaming and multitasking. The earbuds also have an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

In addition to the newly launched charging devices and TWS earbuds, Unix is focusing on its premium range this festive season to enhance its presence in the mobile accessories market.