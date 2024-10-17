Dell Technologies launches the new XPS 13 powered by next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors Series 2 in India

Dell Technologies has launched the new XPS 13 in India, featuring Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series Processors Series 2 and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 48 TOPS. This laptop combines cutting-edge features with a stunning display, making it ideal for high performance, enhanced productivity, and superior graphics. The AI-driven MyDell software optimizes audio, video, battery life, and overall performance, catering specifically to creators and professionals.

The XPS 13 is powered by the Intel AI Boost NPU, optimizing AI-driven features like Microsoft Studio Effects for video calls. It also supports Copilot+ PC experiences when available, enhancing performance. The NPU’s increased power allows for new AI capabilities that enhance productivity while prioritizing privacy and flexibility. With Intel® Arc Graphics, the device offers a performance leap, improving AI-accelerated content creation and video editing—up to 3.1 times better than the previous generation. The new XPS 13 includes Wi-Fi 7, providing 4.8 times faster throughput for seamless connectivity during file sharing, video calls, and online collaboration. Weighing only 1.2 kg and measuring 14.8mm thin, it is Dell’s most portable XPS laptop to date.

The XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display with tandem OLED technology for brighter visuals and reduced power consumption. It provides true blacks and vivid color contrast, enhanced by Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology to minimize eye strain. The 120Hz variable refresh rate ensures smooth performance and improved battery life.

Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11 serves as an AI-powered personal assistant, enhancing productivity and creativity. It assists with various tasks, from project management to inspiration, integrating seamlessly across applications. Accessible via a side pane, Copilot provides instant answers and insights, simplifying workflows and reducing the need to switch between apps, thereby promoting focus and efficient access to Microsoft’s AI tools.

The XPS 13 boasts a minimalist design crafted from premium materials, including CNC-machined aluminum and Gorilla® Glass 3, ensuring a lightweight yet durable build. Available in elegant Platinum finishes, it emphasizes simplicity and sophistication. The laptop incorporates at least 20% recycled materials, and the combination of recycled and low-emission aluminum reduces its overall carbon footprint by 88%. It is ENERGY STAR® certified and holds EPEAT Gold registration, now enhanced with the Climate+ designation for excellent environmental performance. Additionally, the packaging is made from 100% recycled or renewable content and is fully recyclable.

The new XPS 13 will be available for purchase starting October 16, 2024, at select Dell Exclusive Stores, large retail outlets, and multi-brand outlets, with a starting price of INR 181,990. It will also be available on Dell.com from October 18, 2024.