Formovie unveils the revolutionary Cinema EDGE projector

Formovie has launched the highly anticipated Cinema EDGE projector. Distributed in India by Aytexcel Pvt Ltd, the official representative for the brand, this premium laser projector promises an elevated viewing experience with its innovative design and advanced technology.

Part of the EDGE series, this groundbreaking product offers exceptional picture quality, impressive brightness, and next-gen specifications for an immersive experience. With direct integration of Google TV and Netflix, users can easily access their favorite shows and movies without needing external devices.

The Formovie Cinema EDGE features the latest Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALPD) technology with 4K resolution, providing vibrant, lifelike colors. Its MEMC technology enhances action movies, sports, and gaming with sharp, fast-moving images. A 3000:1 contrast ratio, along with HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), ensures deep dark tones and bright colors appear flawlessly together.

With an ultra-short throw ratio of just 0.23:1, the Cinema EDGE can project a 150-inch screen from just 49 cm away, making it ideal for small spaces.

For an immersive audio experience, the projector supports dual-certified DTS-HD and Dolby Audio, powered by 2 x 15-watt speakers from Bowers & Wilkins, delivering rich and natural sound.

The device is equipped with Google Assistant, allowing users to operate it effortlessly with the remote's voice button. It also offers various connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and wireless capabilities, ensuring compatibility with many devices.

Measuring 456x308x91mm and featuring an elegant design, it stands out as one of the smartest portable projectors available. With Wi-Fi 6 technology, it provides faster internet connectivity for seamless streaming and browsing.

Priced at Rs 285,000, the Formovie Cinema EDGE will be available online. Home theater enthusiasts can also experience its features at Formovie experience lounges.