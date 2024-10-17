Luminous Power Technologies unveils the AmpBox

Luminous Power Technologies has launched the AmpBox, the first gel battery in the industry capable of delivering power for 3, 4, 5, or 6 hours. This breakthrough product aims to improve the experience of uninterrupted power supply in India, where power outages are still a significant issue.

Frequent power cuts can greatly disrupt daily life in India, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where electricity supply is inconsistent. Many states experience outages lasting from hours to several days, affecting both households and small businesses.

Gel batteries offer several advantages. They use a gel-like electrolyte that minimizes leakage and reduces corrosion, making them safer and more stable than traditional flooded lead-acid batteries. Additionally, gel batteries have lower self-discharge rates and enhanced cycling capabilities, which typically extend their lifespan, providing better value over time. They require minimal maintenance, allowing users to operate them without the hassle of regular checks or electrolyte additions. Furthermore, gel technology performs reliably in a wide range of temperatures, ensuring consistent operation in both extreme heat and cold.

The AmpBox allows consumers to choose a battery based on their specific power needs, whether it’s 3 hours for short outages or up to 6 hours for longer interruptions. This flexibility means users only pay for the backup duration they need, making it a cost-effective solution for those facing varying lengths of outages. By quantifying energy storage in hours, the AmpBox simplifies purchasing decisions, helping consumers easily understand how long their devices will run. This is often more relevant to their daily lives than complex technical specifications. Additionally, many home and small business applications have fluctuating power requirements, so selecting a battery by hours ensures that consumers invest in a solution tailored to their actual usage without overspending.