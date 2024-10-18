BenQ introduces V5010i: 4K RGB Laser TV projector

BenQ has introduced the V5010i, a 4K RGB Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector designed to enhance home entertainment. With its advanced features, impressive color accuracy, and high-quality audio, the V5010i is perfect for bright spaces like large living rooms and serves as an excellent alternative to big-screen TVs. It comes with Google-certified Android TV, providing easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The V5010i can project up to a 120-inch screen, delivering vibrant visuals thanks to its RGB Laser Light source and 95% BT-2020 color space coverage. It also features a robust built-in audio system with 40W speakers, including dual tweeters and woofers, offering deep bass for an immersive cinematic experience.

Additional features include Auto Screen Fit, Auto Keystone, and 8-point corner fit for flexible installation, along with HDMI 2.1 support for 4K@120Hz input and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gaming.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India & South Asia, expressed excitement about the V5010i, emphasizing its potential to transform living spaces with stunning visuals and immersive audio. He believes this projector will redefine home cinema experiences.

Key highlights include exceptional color accuracy with 95% BT-2020 and 98% DCI-P3 coverage, the ability to project a 120-inch screen from just 13 inches away, true 4K UHD resolution, and built-in Hi-Fi speakers for rich sound.

The V5010i is priced at ₹6,50,000 and will be available at leading retail partners and the BenQ India e-store starting in September.