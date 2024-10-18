Huawei GT5 Smartwatch with emotional wellbeing and AI sports tracking available in India

Huawei's ultra-premium GT5 smartwatch, which combines luxury aesthetics with advanced sports and health features, is now available in India. This smartwatch is equipped with Huawei’s proprietary TruSense technology for precise health and fitness tracking, enhanced satellite-based GNSS tracking, and a unique emotional wellbeing assistant, establishing a new benchmark in the wearable market. The GT5 comes in two versions: a 46mm model for men available in Blue, Brown, and Black, and a 41mm model for women offered in five colors—White, Brown, Blue, Gold, and Black—making it an ideal fashion accessory for any occasion.

Featuring elegant prism straps and a sleek ergonomic design, the GT5 effortlessly complements various outfits, serving as a versatile accessory for both casual and formal settings. Made from high-quality materials, its refined look exudes sophistication while ensuring durability, appealing to those who prioritize both style and functionality.

Both the male and female editions feature a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, with 352 PPI for the men's model and 326 PPI for the women's model, ensuring exceptional display clarity. A notable aspect of this smartwatch is its emphasis on emotional wellbeing, marking a significant leap in wearable technology. It includes over 10,000 watch faces, featuring 11 new dynamic dials that change based on the user's emotional state. The GT5 is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for water-based activities.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the professional-grade sports tracking for activities like golf, free diving, and trail running. With built-in offline maps, users can navigate effortlessly using real-time maps and routes, perfect for outdoor adventures. The Stay Fit app allows for easy tracking of calories and meals, along with over 100 workout modes and Activity Rings 2.0 for a comprehensive fitness experience. Additionally, the smartwatch features Huawei’s advanced TruSense system for accurate health monitoring. The proprietary Harmony app enables users to take screenshots from the watch, make Bluetooth calls, and ensures compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.

Globally, Huawei leads the smartwatch market, holding the top sales position. Following the remarkable success of the Huawei GT4, which sold over 1 million units within 30 days of its launch, the highly anticipated GT5 is expected to generate significant interest in the Indian market after its successful global rollout. The GT5 aims to redefine the smartwatch experience by blending cutting-edge technology with luxurious design for modern users.

The starting price for the Huawei GT5 smartwatch is ₹18,999. It can be purchased online, and it includes a 12-month warranty.