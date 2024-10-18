Indus: SuperGaming launches India's Premier Battle Royale

SuperGaming has officially launched Indus, a Made-In-India battle royale game that marks a significant milestone for Indian gaming and esports. Available now on both the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS, Indus has already reached over 14 million pre-registrations and debuted at the #1 spot on the Top Charts for free-to-play games on iOS.

Indus combines Indian-inspired themes with futuristic gameplay, offering a unique twist on the battle royale genre. The game's open beta attracted numerous players, whose feedback was crucial in refining the final product. With over 1 million downloads on launch day, Indus has generated remarkable interest, setting the stage for a new era in Indian esports.

In addition to its impressive launch, SuperGaming has unveiled its year-long esports roadmap, the ‘Clutch India Movement.’ This initiative kicks off with the Indus International Tournament, boasting a staggering prize pool of INR 2.5 crores, uniting top Indian and international teams across four tournament phases. Following this, the Indus International Mahasangram will take place in October 2025.

SuperGaming aims to cultivate a vibrant esports community by organizing community events and providing proprietary tools for third-party tournament organizers, ensuring high-quality competition and professional growth for players.

For more details about Indus and to stay updated, visit the official Indus website and follow their social media channels on YouTube, Discord, Twitter, and Instagram.