Goldmedal Electricals unveils festive LED string lights collection

Goldmedal Electricals, a leading manufacturer in India’s Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) sector, has unveiled a new collection of LED string lights just in time for the festive season. This collection features four unique designs—Jhilmil, Jagmag, Diya, and Sitara—crafted to enhance the atmosphere of homes, restaurants, cafes, and outdoor spaces, ensuring celebrations are filled with warmth and joy.

New Collection Highlights:

Jhilmil : A vibrant option with colors like Warm White, Cool Daylight, Red, Pink, Green, Blue, and an RGB setting, perfect for adding a lively touch to any occasion.

Diya : Inspired by traditional lighting, this design features six large and six small diyas, casting a soft warm glow to create an inviting ambiance for festive gatherings.

Sitara : Comprising six large and six small star-shaped lights, Sitara offers a magical twinkle, ideal for draping across furniture or rooms to create a serene atmosphere.

Jagmag : A playful range with four variants: Jagmag Beads : A beaded string with a 3-in-1 LED option (Cool Daylight, Red, Green, Blue) for dynamic lighting effects. Jagmag Star : Star-shaped LEDs that add a joyful touch, perfect for lively spaces. Jagmag Sphere : Round LEDs providing a soft glow, ideal for creating warmth. Jagmag Portable Beads : A battery-powered option for outdoor use, easy to hang and brightening up any location.



All variants are made from durable, high-quality silicon-coated LEDs, ensuring longevity and optimal performance. Each model includes eight functional lighting modes for customizable ambiance, with the portable variant offering added versatility for on-the-go lighting.

The LED string lights are priced between ₹529 and ₹1890 and are available for purchase online. With their attractive designs and multifunctional features, these lights are sure to illuminate homes and celebrations throughout the festive season and beyond.