HP launches OmniBook Ultra Flip AI PCs to enhance content creation

HP has unveiled the OmniBook Ultra Flip in India, its first 2-in-1 AI-powered PC designed for young freelancers and creators. Featuring a 14-inch screen and Intel’s Lunar Lake Processors with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 48 trillion operations per second, this device enables powerful local generative AI for enhanced content creation.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is tailored for high-performance tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and virtual collaboration, making it ideal for creators with dynamic lifestyles. With AI-driven enhancements, it improves video quality, battery life, and collaboration tools. Additionally, HP Wolf Security provides advanced protection against cyber threats, ensuring data security for users.

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director (Personal Systems) at HP India, stated, “The OmniBook Ultra Flip meets the demands of today’s freelancers and creators, combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with top-notch performance and security. This device empowers users to focus on their creativity.”

The device features a versatile design that switches easily between laptop, tablet, and tent modes, along with a stunning 2.8K OLED display for an immersive visual experience. It offers up to 21 hours of battery life and integrates gesture controls for a more interactive user experience.

HP has also prioritized sustainability, with the OmniBook Ultra Flip constructed from 90% recycled metals and 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, earning EPEAT Gold certification.

The OmniBook Ultra Flip is available now, starting at Rs. 1,81,999, with a promotion offering Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements for free with purchases made before October 31, 2024.