ViewSonic unveils interactive displays - a 110-Inch ViewBoard with native 4K resolution

ViewSonic Corp., has introduced the ViewBoard IFP110, a 110-inch interactive display with native 4K UHD resolution. One of the largest in the market, this display was showcased for the first time at InfoComm India. Its expansive 5-by-8-foot screen is equivalent to four 55-inch displays arranged in a 2x2 layout, providing a bezel-free, immersive viewing experience. Beyond corporate and educational applications, this display serves as an interactive, touch-screen video wall solution that enhances unified communications and encourages creativity, making it suitable for various large venues like malls, museums, airports, and showrooms.

The IFP110 is designed to meet the evolving demands of the Indian market, delivering exceptional clarity and collaboration capabilities. With built-in multitasking software and advanced content-sharing features, it aims to boost productivity and engagement in both business and educational environments. The display includes an integrated operating system that allows multimedia playback without the need for external devices. USB-C ports enable single-wire connectivity, while its VESA-compatible design offers flexible installation options.

The IFP110 is designed to improve engagement and collaboration in different settings, featuring stunning 4K (3840x2160) Ultra HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for clear visuals, even with dynamic content. Its intuitive launcher supports seamless navigation and integrates with Google, Microsoft, and Apple platforms. User convenience and security are prioritized through easy sign-in options using NFC technology, allowing quick access to personalized settings.

Equipped with an 8-array microphone with noise-canceling technology, the IFP110 captures sound clearly, making it ideal for large spaces. With ViewSonic’s TeamOne™ software, the 110-inch screen becomes an infinite digital whiteboard, enabling real-time collaboration and brainstorming from anywhere. Its vCast™ streaming and ViewSonic Manager™ for remote device management further enhance efficiency, facilitating smooth content sharing and control.

Additionally, the IFP110 holds an EPEAT Silver certification for energy efficiency and sustainable end-of-life management, making it an eco-friendly choice for schools, businesses, and large venues.