Ambrane Introduces its First Solar Powerbank with 10,000mAh Capacity

Ambrane has introduced its first solar power bank, the Solar 10k. With a capacity of 10,000mAh and a distinctive four-fold solar panel design, this portable device supports 22.5W fast charging.

The Solar 10k can fully recharge in up to 5 days, depending on sunlight conditions, utilizing its specially designed solar panels, which provide a maximum solar input of 8.5W at peak efficiency. For quicker charging, it is compatible with 20W PD chargers, allowing it to recharge in just 3.5 hours. The device features a multi-layered chipset that protects against overheating, overcharging, and other hazards. Its foldable solar panels enhance portability, making it easy to store and carry, especially for hikers and mountaineers who need a reliable charging solution during outdoor adventures.

The power bank can charge smartphones, tablets, and other USB Type-C or USB-A devices 2-3 times, with a maximum output of 22.5W, powered by Ambrane’s proprietary BoostedSpeed™ technology.

In addition to its charging capabilities, the Solar Powerbank includes emergency features such as SOS signaling, a flashlight function, and a digital LED display, making it a practical choice for critical situations. It is flight-approved, making it ideal for travelers, and supports simultaneous charging for multiple devices with both USB-A and Type-C connections.

Price: INR 5,999/-

