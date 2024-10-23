Gamers! Go green this Diwali. Here’s how

If you are a gamer and need your daily dose of games, this is especially for you. Gamers are increasingly embracing eco-friendly practices, from supporting sustainable brands to advocating for greener gaming participating; as the gaming community grows, so does its commitment to environmental responsibility, blending passion with sustainability. Taking a cue, UniPin India, has launched its UniPin Diwali Mahotsav campaign to promote sustainability in gaming this Diwali. Set to run from October 17 to November 1, the campaign urges gamers to celebrate the festival of lights by adopting environmentally responsible practices, with the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

The brand is encouraging gamers to celebrate Diwali by making thoughtful, eco-conscious choices. Rather than just bursting firecrackers, it invites players to gather with their loved ones, log into their favourite games, and create lasting memories.

Gamers who pledge to burst only green crackers and light diyas to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly way will have the chance to win exciting prizes, turning this Diwali into an occasion of both fun and environmental stewardship. This eco-friendly approach aims to reduce pollution and promote a healthier environment. What better way to celebrate Diwali than going green!

