After the strong showing with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL, it’s the turn of the big kahuna for this year’s Pixel lineup – the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – the first showing for a Google foldable in the country. And with it, Google has absolutely cracked the foldable formula with a design choice so deceptively simple, you wonder why no one else has tried it earlier. The rest of the story, well that needs a bit more nuance.

What does the 9 Pro Fold do differently from other foldables before it? The front display on the device is the same as the one on the Pixel 9, not a smidgen more or less. Except for that slightly large bezel on the hinge side, the 9 Pro Fold looks and feels familiar and welcoming to use, just like a normal phone – none of the too slim or on-the-squat-side dimensions of the Samsung or the OnePlus. You can quite simply treat it like a slightly heavier but not much thicker (10.5mm) 6.3-inch phone and never once think about it, until you need that gorgeous 8-inch tablet-esque screen on the inside. Pixel outside, tablet inside. One wishes for more interesting color options – the Pixel 9’s Peony, for instance - but Obsidian and Porcelain will have to do for now.

That massive inner display (1-120Hz LTPO, 2,700nits brightness) may have a visible crease and a slightly noticeable bezel, the latter a compromise we’ve come to accept from all folding displays for now. Crucially, the square-shaped screen opens up a ton of possibilities, like running two apps side by side or navigating maps and webpages on the expansive display. Editing photos, chatting with Gemini Live, writing out emails all benefit, though the dimensions don’t suit widescreen videos, leaving unsightly big, black bars on the top and bottom. The outer display, though basic in comparison sans LTPO, is equally bright and excels in everyday use. As with all Pixels this year, the focus on AI pervades across the software, in tools like Pixel Studio and the Reimagine tool in Photos, but I wish the foldable had some advanced dual-screen features to really flex that big-screen advantage.