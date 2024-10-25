Pro in Disguise

The iPhone 16 doesn’t have the Pro attached to its name, but it’s easy to forget that, given how many features it shares with its pricier siblings in the lineup this year. Pound for pound, the base iPhone is the biggest upgrade this year and, save for the few who can justify the Pros feature set as a business expense, this is the iPhone to buy for most folks this year.

You’re not going to spot the year-on-year revolution immediately, as the overall design, screen and dimensions remain the same as last year’s model (and just as handy). Peer closely and you’ll likely spot the rear cameras switched to a vertical alignment for spatial video, but you’ll more likely spot the color infused glass back with the gorgeous array of hues first – pink, teal or my favorite, the deep blue shade that Apple calls ultramarine. The iPhone 16 design did see two major upgrades that bring it on par with the Pros – on the left is the customizable Action button previously exclusive to the 15 Pros and on the right is the new Camera Control feature…I mean, it goes way beyond what a button does. This button-touchpad hybrid lets you fire up the camera with a single click, take photos or videos with another, and even double tap to adjust zoom, focus and Photographic Styles, Apple’s new color-grading tools that go way beyond mere filters, all without taking your finger off the button. It’s quick to get a hang of the new feature, although I would have preferred a higher button placement for one-handed portrait use.