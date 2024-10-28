Gadgets

Lighting up togetherness

This smartphone manufacturer has released a beautiful advertisement towards rekindling parental bonds on the happy occasion of Diwali
Who says technology cannot be emphatic? Recently a heartwarming video on the occasion of Diwali by Vivo, a smartphone manufacturer has gone viral on social media. It talks of young people who are very successful and busy professionals, who have not met their parents for a long time, especially on the occasion of Diwali.

The video talks about the unspoken connect between men and women and their parents, who have been instrumental in their success. It touches the nerve of everyone who is increasingly unable to devote more time to their ageing parents and seek their blessings. Made beautifully and capturing emotions from people around the country, it is a very poignant message and a good watch.

