AI has potential to revolutionise heart disease treatments in India: Experts

Experts indicated on Sunday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could significantly enhance heart disease treatment in India through early detection and personalized therapies. Heart disease remains a major health issue and the leading cause of death in the country.

In an interview with IANS, Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiology at Max Healthcare, emphasized that AI can predict heart-related events and encourage patients to seek medical attention sooner. It can also detect changes in voice and eye conditions that other tools might miss.

"AI has the potential to revolutionize cardiology by enabling earlier detection of heart disease, customizing treatment plans, and improving patient outcomes. By quickly and accurately analyzing large data sets, AI can help clinicians make better-informed decisions, leading to more effective and timely interventions," Singh remarked during the two-day CARDIOLOGY SUMMA 2024 event in New Delhi.

Cardiology specialists noted that AI could greatly benefit India's healthcare system, particularly given its large rural population.

"AI can enhance healthcare in India, which boasts advanced localized care alongside significant rural populations," said Paul A. Friedman, Chair of Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic.

Friedman outlined three primary functions of AI in medicine: rapid analysis of ECGs and other diagnostic tests to identify diseases, pinpointing individuals who require more advanced care, and predicting future health issues.

Gurpreet Sandhu, Vice Chair of Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic, praised the advancements in India's healthcare sector.

"Healthcare in India has seen remarkable growth over the past few decades. Especially since the pandemic, the development has been exponential. The surge in new hospitals and technologies in cardiology is truly impressive. With these cutting-edge advancements, India's future looks promising," Sandhu told IANS.

The Global Cardiology Summit—'Cardiology Summa 2024'—gathered leading cardiologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest developments in cardiology, innovative treatment methods, and the role of AI in cardiac diagnostics and patient management.