OPPO introduces the F27 5G

OPPO India has introduced the F27 5G, a smartphone featuring the new Halo Light—a circular LED array on the back that pulses to the rhythm of your music. It also includes advanced AI camera functions to help you snap fun party photos perfect for sharing on social media.

The OPPO F27 5G showcases an enhanced Cosmos Ring design from the OPPO F27 Pro+, now with a vibrant Halo Light that syncs with music beats, adding to your party ambiance. This light can also subtly notify you of messages and updates when the phone is face-down.

Available in Amber Orange with a flame-like texture and Emerald Green with a curved light effect, the phone is sleek at just 7.69mm in Emerald Green and 7.76mm in Amber Orange, and weighs 187g, making it easy to carry around.

Its 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen provides bright visuals and smooth performance, ideal for capturing and viewing party moments, with advanced eye protection features to avoid eye strain.

The Music Party app allows you to synchronize music with friends using the OPPO F27, creating a shared listening experience across devices, perfect for silent discos or small gatherings.

The OPPO F27’s AI features make it perfect for capturing party memories. Its AI Studio turns portraits into unique digital avatars for invitations or decor. The new Disco party theme adds retro effects to photos, enhancing the party vibe.

With AI Eraser 2.0, you can easily remove unwanted elements from your photos, while AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 helps create precise cutouts for playful stickers or memes.

The phone features a 50MP main camera, 2MP portrait camera, and 32MP selfie camera. Pro Portrait Mode uses both main and macro cameras for professional-quality bokeh effects, and AI Portrait Retouching ensures vivid, natural photos. The Ultra-Clear Camera System captures detailed and beautiful shots ideal for social media.

Additionally, AI Recording Summary converts voice recordings into concise summaries for easy recall of late-night chats. The AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini LLM, includes AI Writer for content creation, AI Summary for text condensation, and AI Speak for text-to-speech, all accessible from a convenient sidebar.

The OPPO F27 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, offering smooth performance and long battery life. The 6nm chip improves energy efficiency by 10% and enhances GPU performance by 13%, making it suitable for both demanding tasks and casual gaming.

Available with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options, the phone includes OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology to use up to 8GB of free storage as virtual RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. It has passed OPPO’s 50-Month Fluency Protection test, guaranteeing performance stability for over four years.

The 5,000mAh battery supports continuous use, while the 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge delivers a full charge in 71 minutes. A quick 10-minute charge from 1% provides over 7 hours of music playback or 6 hours of call time.

The OPPO F27 combines style with durability, featuring an Armour Body certified with a 5-star SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection and IP64 Water and Dust Resistance rating. Its enhanced AGC Dragontrail Star 2 glass and High-strength Alloy Framework ensure the phone can handle everyday wear, including drops and splashes. Splash Touch technology keeps the screen responsive even when wet.

OPPO’s AI LinkBoost and 360° Surround Antenna technology optimize network performance, ensuring you stay connected in various environments. This system enhances signal reception, accelerates video sharing, reduces call buffering, and improves reconnection speeds. In no-network situations, OPPO’s BeaconLink enables device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth, ideal for crowded events like concerts.

For parties or casual gatherings, the OPPO F27 offers a perfect mix of style, intelligent AI features, and robust performance to make every moment memorable.

The OPPO F27 5G comes in two colors: Amber Orange and Emerald Green, priced at INR 22,999 for the 128GB model and INR 24,999 for the 256GB version.