itel launches its Alpha Pro smartwatch

itel strengthens its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Alpha Pro. The smartwatch stands out with its stunning Cat’s Eye Opal design and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display boasting an impressive 700 nits of brightness, ensuring exceptional visibility even in bright sunlight. Marking a first for itel, the Alpha Pro debuts alongside the brand's new iPulse app, offering users a seamless health-tracking experience. The Alpha Pro is packed with advanced features like an always-on display, over 150 stylish watch faces, 100+ sports modes and comprehensive 24-hour health monitoring.

itel has been aggressively expanding its smartwatch portfolio with the introduction of innovative, industry-first products, and the Alpha Pro is yet another standout in their lineup. This marvel from itel combines timeless design with versatile functionality, making it more than just a style statement. The Alpha Pro excels in smooth multitasking and offers enhanced health monitoring capabilities, all powered by the iPulse app. Together, the smartwatch and the iPulse app provide seamless fitness management, tracking steps, calories, cycle health, heart rate, sleep, and stress levels, making it the ideal companion for anyone committed to a healthy lifestyle.

The Alpha Pro offers high resolution and impressive brightness, enabling excellent visibility in bright sunlight complemented by better color accuracy and vibrant image quality. With single-chip Bluetooth calling functionality, the Alpha Pro allows the user to switch calls seamlessly between the phone and smartwatch and store up to 8 contacts. The smartwatch also comes equipped with several safety features that safeguard your privacy and data. Security features include password protection and Find My Watch.

The Alpha Pro is offered at a price of INR 1649.