HP collaborates with NVIDIA to launch high-performance PCs for students in India

HP has introduced its new Victus Special Edition laptops designed specifically for students. These devices feature powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3050A 4GB Laptop GPUs, making them suitable for a variety of tasks. Whether students are analyzing data, working on design projects, or playing popular games, the HP Victus Special Edition laptops are crafted to provide an excellent experience.

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops are designed with the diverse needs of modern students in mind. Equipped with GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB graphics, these laptops are ideal for handling demanding applications.

These new laptops offer high performance for various activities, powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPUs. Enhanced by OMEN Dynamic Power, they provide the versatility needed for schoolwork, content creation, and entertainment.

Enjoy advanced features with NVIDIA GeForce RTX, the leading platform for ray tracing and AI technologies that enhance gameplay and creativity. Over 600 top games and applications utilize RTX for realistic graphics, swift performance, and AI enhancements like DLSS that improve performance.

With a 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPU, and up to 16 GB of system RAM, users will experience fast load times, impressive gaming performance, and strong creator capabilities.

The HP Victus laptop, weighing 2.29 kg, includes a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad for seamless productivity.

For clear visuals, it boasts a FHD 144Hz display with a 7ms response time, ensuring true-to-life imagery.

The laptop also features HP's advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and an IR thermopile sensor to effectively manage temperatures.

With a 70WHR battery, this laptop is designed for extended use.

Additionally, purchasers of the new HP Victus Special Edition laptops will receive free access to HP Gaming Garage, an online certificate program in esports management and game development. Access the program here: Esports Management and Game Development Professional Certificate | edX.

Pricing: Starts at Rs.65,999/-

Availabile: Online and offline stores