MSI launches Next-Gen AI+ gaming and business & productivity laptops

MSI, a leading innovator in gaming, creator, and business laptops, has introduced several next-generation AI+ laptops at IFA 2024. These new models feature the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series, delivering advanced AI computing capabilities and supporting a wide range of AI models, frameworks, and runtimes. Pre-orders for these cutting-edge devices will start on September 4th at MSI Laptop Brand Stores across India.

MSI also unveiled its new Venture series laptops, which combine thin, lightweight designs with powerful performance. These laptops come in various sizes, including 14, 15.6, 16, and 17 inches, and are powered by Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2).

At IFA 2024, MSI launched its top-of-the-line Prestige and Summit laptops, featuring the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2). Compared to previous generations, these processors offer up to three times more TOPs, combining GPU, CPU, and NPU to deliver up to 120 total platform TOPS of AI performance. This enables more efficient local AI processing and integrates with over 100 independent software vendors for a secure and immediate user experience.

The Prestige series comes in sizes of 13, 14, and 16 inches and is designed for ultra-lightweight portability, long battery life, and high productivity, with up to 20 hours of video playback and office work. It also includes a 5-megapixel webcam for superior live streaming and online meetings. The Prestige series starts at INR 1,31,990.

Battery life tested with Prestige 13 using 1080p video playback; actual results may vary by system configuration.

The Summit 13 AI+ Evo, also in the business and productivity line, features the new Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and supports the MSI Pen 2 stylus with MPP 2.6, making it a versatile 13-inch flip laptop. It is priced at INR 1,67,990.

MSI showcased its new laptops featuring AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, including the Stealth A16 AI+, Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+, and Creator A16 AI+. These models offer 2.8 times more TOPs than previous generations, enhancing AI computing power and enabling advanced generative AI and large language models to run directly on the laptops.

The Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ are tailored for gamers and creators, featuring the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics in a sleek magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis for an exceptional experience.

The Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ leverage MSI’s AI-driven software, including MSI AI Engine and MSI AI Noise Cancellation Pro, making them ideal for business environments.

MSI has also expanded its range with the new Venture series laptops, available in 14, 15.6, 16, and 17-inch sizes. These models are equipped with Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and feature stunning 16:10 OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for vibrant visuals.

The Venture series boasts impressive battery life, supported by 100W USB-C PD charging for extended productivity. With MSI’s AI solutions, these laptops automatically adjust performance, audio, and visuals to meet user needs, whether for work or personal use.