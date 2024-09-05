Gadgets of the Week: Beats Pill, Fujifilm X-T50, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Beats Pill
The new streamlined Beats Pill is designed to sound incredible, with a re-engineered racetrack woofer and radial ribbing, the upgraded acoustic architecture delivers powerful, room-filling sound and bigger bass plus improved tonality. The Pill has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and doubles as a speakerphone when needed. The BT speaker is also compatible with the Find My device network and provides one touch pairing as well as the ability to sync with another Beats Pill for stereo and amplify modes. The Pill also has 24 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and can connect to your laptop or other devices via USB-C for lossless audio when needed. Compatible with iOS and Android. INR 16,900 apple.com/in
Fujifilm X-T50
The X-T50 is Fujifilm’s latest mirrorless digital camera in the X series delivering outstanding image quality in a light, compact body. Featuring a 40.2 MP “X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor”, X-Processor 5 engine and a 5-axis, up to 7.0-stop in-body Image Stabilisation function, this versatile camera achieves high levels of performance, mobility and image quality. It also incorporates a Film Simulation dial allowing the user to switch between “ Film Simulations”. INR 1.50 lakhs, Body only. fujifilm.com/in
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
The Third Generation of the incredible OnePlus Buds Pro range of earbuds are a revelation and easily their best effort. For one, the Buds Pro 3 look remarkably sophisticated and elegant. They also fit incredibly well on the ears with maximum comfort. But it’s the killer sound quality they provide that’s the icing on the cake. Setting them up is easy and they pair extremely quick thanks to Google Fast Pair while BT 5.4 helps to rapidly switch between devices. Coming to the sound, the presence of Dual Drivers and twin DACs (tuned by Dynaudio) ensures brilliant sound reproduction (both for music and calls) with incredible detail. I personally loved the real-time Adaptive Noise cancelling on the Buds Pro 3 (upto 50dB) which optimises and provides just the exact cancellation you need in different environments. Spatial Audio works really well for recordings with a large soundstage and battery life is phenomenal with upto 45hrs (mixed use with case) on the go. Additional perks include Hi-Res Audio support, Dynaudio EQs, wireless case charging and IP55 rating. INR 11,999 oneplus.in
Vivo T3 Pro 5G
Vivo has launched some cracking phones this year and the T3 Pro 5G is no exception. The T3 Pro 5G looks sensational thanks to a vegan leather back (Sandstone orange variant) and a gold accent frame. In terms of performance, the 6.7” 120Hz AMOLED curved display is one of the best in the segment especially with its 0.74cm thickness while sporting a 5500mAh battery. A SnapDragon 7 Gen 3 SOC keeps everything running smoothly paired with 8+8GB of RAM and FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Multimedia viewing is excellent whether its games or OTT or photos courtesy 4500 nits of peak brightness. Sound is pronounced thanks to dual stereo speakers and Hi -res audio on board. Coming to the camera, I always enjoy shooting imagery on Vivo phones as the interface is easy to use and the results usually spectacular, with the T3 Pro 5G I managed to take some ace shots and capture natural smooth video(4K) thanks to a solid IMX882 50MP Sony sensor. There’s also an Aura light which enhances portrait shots and displays notifications. Other fine aspects of the phone include smooth app switching, 256 gigs of storage, AI photo enhancements, ultra long battery life (almost 2 days for my usage) and ideal pricing of the device. INR 26,999 shop.vivo.com
ASICS gel Kayano 31
If you’re looking for a new walking/running shoe that fits well, is comfortable and provides great cushioning and support regardless of the surface, you’ve found the perfect choice here with ASICS new Gel Kayano 31. I’ve been using the Kayano 31s for the last few weeks and find them irreplaceable. The Kayano line of shoes excel in providing stability for neutral and over-pronating feet (feet rolling inwards) thanks to the 4D Guidance system as well as tremendous grip (courtesy ASICSGRIP) and premium cushioning+shock absorption (PureGEL tech and FF BLAST PLUS ECO) while still remaining sustainable (ultra-light carbon footprint). The Kayano 31s are ideal for both men and women (from seasoned runners to novice users) providing good breathability, durability and longevity over multiple terrains. The Kayano 31 also looks great for casual use and suits users who may need to be on their feet for long hours. I’ve personally run, walked, hopped, jumped and stood with Kayanos (including previous generations) for decades and simply find them the most well-rounded and comprehensive shoes out there! Available in multiple colour options, sizes and widths. INR 15,999 asics.com
Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Blue”
The iconic Tudor Black Bay chronograph now comes in a “TUDOR Blue” providing a top notch automatic chronograph with contrasting sub-counters and a Manufacture calibre high-performance movement with column wheel and vertical clutch. The 41mm watch comes in 316L steel, with Grade A Super-Luminova for legibility and the MT5813 (COSC) Manufacture movement with a 70 hour power reserve and Silicon balance spring. Tudor watches are among the most elegant, well-made, accurate and durable watches in the world with a proud history dating back to almost a hundred years. Available in Ethos Watch Boutiques and Kapoor Watch Co. INR 4.95 lakhs tudorwatch.com
Redmi Watch 5 Active
Redmi’s new Watch 5 Active is an all-encompassing smartwatch available at a delightful price point. The Watch 5 Active looks great on wrists, is ultra light and most importantly runs for 2 weeks+ with a single charge. I’ve particularly enjoyed using this watch over the last three weeks as its been seamless at providing me with good metrics for fitness, clear calls, a large screen (2.0”) all in a durable, lightweight body (crafted with Zinc alloy). The watch also provides 100s of unique watch faces and sports modes. Interestingly the watch 5 runs on Xiaomi’s Hyper OS which allows fluid animations and a smooth experience with Alexa built-in for voice support. I found the health metrics to be reasonably accurate and consistent. IPX 8 ratings allow the watch to be used while working out or going for a run. 500 nits of brightness ensure peak watch visibility in all conditions. If you’re looking for an ace smartwatch that won’t break the bank, this is it! INR 2,799 mi.com