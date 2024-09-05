Gadgets of the Week: Beats Pill, Fujifilm X-T50, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo has launched some cracking phones this year and the T3 Pro 5G is no exception. The T3 Pro 5G looks sensational thanks to a vegan leather back (Sandstone orange variant) and a gold accent frame. In terms of performance, the 6.7” 120Hz AMOLED curved display is one of the best in the segment especially with its 0.74cm thickness while sporting a 5500mAh battery. A SnapDragon 7 Gen 3 SOC keeps everything running smoothly paired with 8+8GB of RAM and FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Multimedia viewing is excellent whether its games or OTT or photos courtesy 4500 nits of peak brightness. Sound is pronounced thanks to dual stereo speakers and Hi -res audio on board. Coming to the camera, I always enjoy shooting imagery on Vivo phones as the interface is easy to use and the results usually spectacular, with the T3 Pro 5G I managed to take some ace shots and capture natural smooth video(4K) thanks to a solid IMX882 50MP Sony sensor. There’s also an Aura light which enhances portrait shots and displays notifications. Other fine aspects of the phone include smooth app switching, 256 gigs of storage, AI photo enhancements, ultra long battery life (almost 2 days for my usage) and ideal pricing of the device. INR 26,999 shop.vivo.com