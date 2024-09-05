realme’s fastest curved display with only 80W charging in the segment coming on Sep 13

Smartphones have become essential in our daily routines, and as our reliance on them grows for work, entertainment, and communication, key features like charging speed and display quality have become increasingly important.

Quick charging technology reduces the time spent tethered to outlets, ensuring devices are ready for use when needed. Additionally, advanced displays with vibrant colors, high refresh rates, and curved designs enhance the user experience for everything from casual browsing to intense gaming.

As manufacturers vie to offer the fastest charging speeds and most impressive displays, realme is stepping up with its latest innovation, the realme P2 Pro. This new device highlights realme's dedication to advancing smartphone technology, particularly in charging and display performance.

The realme P2 Pro features an 80W Ultra Charge capability, representing a 19 percent boost in charging power compared to the previous realme P1 Series. This enhancement allows users to get an hour of gaming from just a 5-minute charge. The device's battery is also designed for durability, maintaining over 80 percent capacity even after 1600 charging cycles—a 200 percent improvement over industry norms.

By integrating high-energy density graphite with fast-charging graphite, realme has developed a robust battery that remains effective for up to four years.

The P2 Pro also boasts a remarkable 120Hz Curved AMOLED display, claimed to be the brightest and most eye-friendly in its segment, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits—a 110 percent increase from its predecessor. This screen offers excellent visibility in sunlight and features a new dynamic photo display technology that adjusts brightness based on the image’s light distribution, resulting in vibrant highlights and nuanced dark areas for a viewing experience that closely mimics real-life perception.

With these advanced features, the realme P2 Pro aims to set new benchmarks in the smartphone industry, providing users with a device that keeps up with their fast-paced lives and enhances their daily smartphone experience through superior power and visual quality. The device is set to launch on September 13.