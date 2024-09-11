Apple Intelligence coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac next month

Apple has announced that its new personal intelligence system, Apple Intelligence, will begin rolling out next month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Additional features will be introduced in the coming months.

The iPhone 16 lineup, designed to integrate seamlessly with Apple Intelligence, will feature the new A18 and A18 Pro chips. The update will be available as a free software upgrade and initially available in beta for the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro series, and iPads and Macs with M1 or later.

Apple Intelligence will first launch in US English, with localized versions for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. expected in December. Additional languages, including Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish, will be added next year.

The new system will enhance various apps and features. In Photos, users can create custom movies, search for specific moments in videos, and use the Clean Up tool to remove distractions from images without altering the subject. The Notes and Phone apps will support audio recording, transcription, and summarization, with automatic notifications for call recordings and summaries provided after calls.

Siri will offer a more natural and integrated experience with a new design, featuring a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active.