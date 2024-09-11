Illuminate your way with the new Trippo LED Solar Flood Light featuring a built-in torch

Goldmedal Electricals has launched its latest innovation: the Trippo LED Solar Rechargeable Flood Light with Torch. This advanced lighting solution offers powerful illumination combined with multifunctionality, setting a new standard in lighting technology. The Trippo LED Solar Flood Light is designed to address various lighting needs, providing exceptional brightness while also featuring a built-in torch, making it suitable for both everyday use and emergency situations.
As the demand for sustainable and cost-effective solutions grows, solar-powered LED lighting is becoming increasingly popular. Enhanced by advancements in photovoltaic technology, these solar-LED solutions are becoming a key component of future lighting innovations. The market for these technologies is expected to expand significantly as the world shifts towards renewable energy sources.
The Trippo LED solar rechargeable flood light with torch offers several key features:
IP54 Protection: Resistant to dust and water splashes, ensuring durability and reliability.
Monocrystalline Solar Panel: Provides efficient and reliable charging.
Sleek ABS Housing: Features a high-performance lithium battery in an aesthetically pleasing design.
Emergency Flashing Lights: Includes red and blue flashing light functions for emergencies.
Battery Backup: Provides up to 4 to 20 hours of use with a charging time of 10 to 12 hours.
4-Stage Charging Indicator: Allows easy monitoring of battery status.
Three Lighting Modes: Options for full brightness (100%), medium brightness (75%-50%), and low brightness (25%).
ON/OFF Switch: Lets users switch between torch and flashlight modes.
Charging Indicator: Includes a 4-stage indicator for tracking charge levels.