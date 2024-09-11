ViewSonic India unveils customizable large-size displays at InfoComm India 2024

ViewSonic Corp. has introduced the LDC series, the first Customizable All-in-One mega LED displays. This innovative product was showcased at InfoComm India 2024, one of the largest audio-visual industry tradeshows in India. The LDC series brings a new level of versatility to the LED video wall market by offering customizable display configurations in various aspect ratios and sizes up to 760 inches. These displays are designed for quick installation, operation, and management, combining the size flexibility of traditional LED displays with the simplicity of an All-in-One integration. The LDC series aims to streamline video wall and digital signage installations in business, commercial, and public spaces.

The LDC series, with its customizable, ultra-slim, and frameless design, offers various sizes, aspect ratios, and shapes—such as a 414” display with a 21:9 ratio or a 378” display with a 16:9 ratio. It can reach up to 760 inches in a single unit and even larger sizes when multiple units are combined. This flexibility allows for creative configurations like two-story video walls or striking, flat arch displays. The LDC series addresses common installation issues of traditional LED video walls and the limitations of fixed-size All-in-One LED displays by integrating power supply, control, image stitching, and display systems into one unit. This integration simplifies setup and reduces the need for multiple systems and components, saving time and effort.

Designed for easy installation and maintenance, the LDC series benefits from an All-in-One design, combining multiple systems into one control box. This design avoids the need for separate spaces for control systems and reduces the need for environmental modifications, making it ideal for areas with limited space. The modular design also makes it easier to transport large screens using standard elevators, reducing costs and effort. With full-front maintenance capabilities, the displays minimize maintenance work and downtime, improving operational efficiency.

The LDC series features durable construction and Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology, which protects the LED module surface with a transparent epoxy glue. Notably, the IP54-rated LED module offers enhanced protection against collisions, dust, and moisture, making it suitable for public spaces like lobbies, malls, and transportation hubs where reliability is crucial.

These displays feature a 31mm ultra-thin profile and a 6mm slim bezel, enhancing their aesthetic appeal in various environments. The detachable control box allows for a remarkable 99% screen-to-body ratio, providing a sleek, minimalist design that integrates seamlessly with any decor. The control box can be placed up to 10 meters from the display for convenient access, even in challenging installations. The LDC series is highly adaptable, suitable for uses ranging from advertising signage and immersive backdrops to expanded views in hybrid meetings with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

For large business and commercial spaces, the LDC series supports centralized LAN control for remote monitoring and real-time troubleshooting. It is also compatible with major third-party device management systems, facilitating easier management of multiple displays and addressing IT operational challenges.