Noise launches the NoiseFit Halo 2

Noise, a leading connected lifestyle brand in India, has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the NoiseFit Halo 2. Building on the success of the previous model, the NoiseFit Halo, the new smartwatch features a vibrant 1.46-inch AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. It introduces a distinctive axe-cut rotating bezel that simplifies navigation and offers a refined, intuitive user experience. Combined with its user-friendly interface, the NoiseFit Halo 2 promises smooth and engaging interactions.

The NoiseFit Halo 2 is crafted for those who value both style and functionality, featuring a premium metallic finish and available in three elegant strap options: metal, leather, and silicone. The design is tailored for individuals who seek excellence at their fingertips.

The smartwatch enhances user experience with customizable transition effects such as Zoom, Center Axis Flip, Arc Rotation, and Edge Flip, adding a personal touch to its interface. The Always-on Display feature keeps users informed at a glance, eliminating the need to frequently activate the screen. Equipped with Tru Sync™ technology, the NoiseFit Halo 2 offers a superior Bluetooth calling experience, allowing users to save up to 10 contacts and access recent calls directly from the smartwatch.

With improved Bluetooth calling capabilities, the NoiseFit Halo 2 ensures a stable connection and boasts a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch includes the comprehensive Noise Health Suite™, which tracks heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Additionally, the Productivity Suite provides reminders and weather updates to streamline daily routines. With an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and a durable metallic frame, the NoiseFit Halo 2 is designed for an active lifestyle. It offers over 100 sports modes and watch faces for extensive personalization, and integrates seamlessly with the NoiseFit App for further customization.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Halo 2 is available in five stylish colors: Elite Silver, Elite Black, Vintage Brown, Gold Blue, and Jet Black. The leather and silicone variants are priced at INR 4,499, while the metallic variant is priced at INR 4,999. The smartwatch can be purchased online.