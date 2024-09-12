Too much screen time can affect kids’ language skills

A recent study highlights that extensive screen time is linked to weaker vocabulary skills in children, with video games having the most significant negative impact on brain development.

Researchers from Estonia examined the screen habits of over 400 families and their children's language abilities. The study, published in Frontiers in Developmental Psychology, revealed a correlation between high screen time in parents and their children, as well as poorer language skills in children with increased screen exposure.

Dr. Tiia Tulviste from the University of Tartu, Estonia, emphasized that early face-to-face verbal interactions between parents and children are crucial for language development.

In a survey involving 421 children aged between two and four, parents were asked to estimate daily screen time for each family member and complete a questionnaire assessing their children's language skills. The children and adults were categorized into high, moderate, and low screen use groups.

The findings showed that children with less screen time performed better in grammar and vocabulary, and no type of screen use was found to positively influence language skills.

Dr. Tulviste acknowledged that while ebooks and educational games might provide some language learning benefits, video games were particularly detrimental to children's language abilities, regardless of whether the screen use was by parents or children.