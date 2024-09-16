Boult introduces the CruiseCam X5 Pro

India’s top-rated audio brand is excited to unveil its newest dashcam, the CruiseCam X5 Pro. This latest innovation combines cutting-edge features with state-of-the-art technology, setting a new standard for in-car safety and convenience, especially tailored for the diverse driving conditions in India.

The CruiseCam X5 Pro delivers superior video quality through its dual-camera setup. The front camera features Real 4K resolution with an 8MP sensor, while the rear camera provides sharp 1080p Full HD resolution with a 2MP sensor. Enhanced by the Sony Starvis IMX415 sensor, the front camera captures vivid and clear images even in low light, thanks to its advanced night vision capabilities. With a 140-degree ultra-wide field of view, it offers an extensive perspective of the road, improving both visibility and safety.

The dashcam includes a 3” display for easy navigation and comes with GPS logging for accurate location tracking. Its in-app controls provide access to an organized video gallery, live streaming, and quick event retrieval. The system’s collision detection and G-sensor automatically start emergency video recording to preserve essential evidence in the event of an accident.

Designed to withstand extreme temperatures, the CruiseCam X5 Pro is equipped with a super capacitor, making it ideal for the varying conditions of Indian roads. It supports SD cards with Class 10, U3, and V30 ratings, offering flexibility in storage options.

Boult has crafted the CruiseCam X5 Pro to meet the specific challenges of driving in India, ensuring it is a reliable and advanced companion for both daily commutes and long trips.

The product will be available online at a starting price of INR 12,999.