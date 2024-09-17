Microsoft launches Copilot Pages to boost productivity in AI era

On Monday, Microsoft unveiled the latest set of AI features for its 365 Copilot suite, aiming to boost business productivity.

The company introduced Copilot Pages, a versatile, persistent workspace designed for collaborative AI-driven teamwork. This marks the debut of a new digital tool for the AI era.

Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of AI at Work, stated, “We’re quickly advancing Copilot in Microsoft 365 applications. Our customers have reported that Copilot in Microsoft Teams has revolutionized meetings. We’re thrilled to extend this transformation to advanced data analysis in Excel, dynamic storytelling in PowerPoint, inbox management in Outlook, and more.”

Microsoft also rolled out Copilot agents, which streamline and accelerate the automation and execution of business processes.

“We will continue to rapidly integrate the latest models into Copilot and enhance the product based on your feedback, incorporating new features and models, including OpenAI o1 with advanced reasoning,” Spataro added.

Copilot Pages transforms “ephemeral AI-generated content” into something durable, allowing users to edit, augment, and share it with others.

Teams can collaboratively work on a page with Copilot, seeing real-time updates and interacting with Copilot as a collaborative partner, incorporating additional content from data, files, and the web.

“This introduces a novel work pattern—multiplayer, human-to-AI-to-human collaboration. For Microsoft 365 Copilot users, Pages begins rolling out today and will be generally available by late September 2024,” the company announced.

In the coming weeks, Copilot Pages will also be available to over 400 million users with access to the free Microsoft Copilot.

Additionally, Microsoft introduced Copilot in Excel with Python, combining Python’s powerful data-processing capabilities with Excel’s functionalities.

Users can leverage Copilot for advanced tasks such as forecasting, risk analysis, machine learning, and complex data visualization—all through natural language without the need for coding, the company noted.

Microsoft also debuted Copilot agents—AI assistants designed to automate and manage business processes, operating alongside or on behalf of humans.