Gadgets of the Week: Ambrane RAAP G65, Govo GoSurround 880, Technics CX700 and Trippo

Ambrane RAAP G65

Ambrane is a great brand for tech products and accessories and I’ve been using several of their products on a daily basis for more than a decade. Their new “RAAP G65” is an incredibly compact GaN charger which allows for high speed charging of multiple devices (including laptops) simultaneously. The G65 comes with triple ports (2 X USB-C and 1 X USB-A) which allow for upto 65w of high speed rapid charging depending on the device. Across the board I got charging done incredibly quickly without overheating on my iPhone 14 Pro Max (50%+ in 30 mins), Macbook Air (50% in 30 mins), Macbook Pro (45% in 30 mins), iPad Pro 13” (50% in 25 mins), OnePlus 12(60% in 30 mins) and so on. Of course charging speeds may reduce when all 3 ports are used, but I still managed to get three devices charged together sufficiently in quick time. RAAP G65 also has multi-layer chipset protection and is BIS certified. The latest GaNMAX tech used by Ambrane also ensures superior charging efficiency in a compact form factor (ideal for travel and small spaces/single power outlet). Excellent charger! Ambraneindia.com INR 2,199