Gadgets of the Week: Ambrane RAAP G65, Govo GoSurround 880, Technics CX700 and Trippo

Ambrane RAAP G65
Ambrane is a great brand for tech products and accessories and I’ve been using several of their products on a daily basis for more than a decade. Their new “RAAP G65” is an incredibly compact GaN charger which allows for high speed charging of multiple devices (including laptops) simultaneously. The G65 comes with triple ports (2 X USB-C and 1 X USB-A) which allow for upto 65w of high speed rapid charging depending on the device. Across the board I got charging done incredibly quickly without overheating on my iPhone 14 Pro Max (50%+ in 30 mins), Macbook Air (50% in 30 mins), Macbook Pro (45% in 30 mins), iPad Pro 13” (50% in 25 mins), OnePlus 12(60% in 30 mins) and so on. Of course charging speeds may reduce when all 3 ports are used, but I still managed to get three devices charged together sufficiently in quick time. RAAP G65 also has multi-layer chipset protection and is BIS certified. The latest GaNMAX tech used by Ambrane also ensures superior charging efficiency in a compact form factor (ideal for travel and small spaces/single power outlet). Excellent charger! Ambraneindia.com INR 2,199
Govo GoSurround 880
Govo’s soundbars are fantastic soundbars and offer tremendous value at their wonderful price points. I had the opportunity to try out their GoSurround 880 recently at home and found the 240 W soundbar delightfully feature-filled with impressive sound and acoustics. The 880 is easy to set up and looks great next to most large screen TVs (43” and above), connectivity is excellent with options including Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, HDMI and Optical. I managed to connect all my smart devices (iPhones, android phones, Tabs, laptops, Macs and even my Smart TV via BT easily). Sound quality is good for most sources (OTT, games, media players, Movies) with Dolby Audio adding extra depth and realism. The 880 makes movies and OTT come alive with a broader soundstage compared to TVs and regular BT speakers. The 6.5” sub looks good and cranks out some good bass when needed. Most importantly vocals and dialogue are absolutely clear in the 880 justifying the need for good quality soundbars such as this one. INR 8,999 amazon.in govo.life
Technics CX700
Technics’ first wireless speaker system is a bookshelf type one which supports multiple sources including streaming services, vinyl records,TV and more. The CX700s are aesthetic and come with a supporting app, remote control and control panel on the unit. Space Tune lets you adjust the sound quality to best suit the environment while Technics Orchestration Concept delivers a marvellous musical experience. Works with all leading music streaming services. INR 2.5 lakhs us.technics.com
Trippo
Trippo is a unique LED solar rechargeable floodlight from Goldmedal electricals with torch making it ideal for emergencies as well as everyday requirements in dim illuminated spaces. Trippo Comes with IP 54 protection, a mono crystalline efficient solar panel, Red/Blue flash light for emergencies, Battery backup of upto 20 hours and a recharge time of about 10 hours. This sustainable option lets you use it when you’re off-grid as well during hiking, trekking etc. INR 4,025 goldmedalindia.com
Withings Body Smart Paris 2024
Withings’ new Body Smart PARIS 2024 model is a numbered limited edition which measures body composition accurately helping you stay on top of your health. It calculates visceral fat, tracks heart rate over time, measure Basal metabolic rate and provides data of several other metrics via the Withings App. It even provides the daily water forecast and allows multiple users to measure their metrics. INR 8,400 withings.com/us
Blaupunkt 50QD7010 QLED 4K UHD Tv
Blaupunkt’s new QLED TV comes with a 4K display and is HDR 10+ compatible. The bezel-less design looks great in reality while Google TV gives you access to thousands of Apps and Games as well as major OTT platforms. The TV has 60W Dolby speakers, BT 5.0, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, DTS surround, in-built support for AirPlay and Chromecast and multiple connectivity options including Coaxial, Optical, USB and HDMI. INR 29,999 blaupunkt.com
Casio G-Shock GBM 2100A
The new G-Shock GBM 2100A embodies a perfect balance of rugged durability and refined sophistication. The watch also introduces Smartphone Link via BT as well as Tough solar charging. The watch provides 200m water resistance as well as multiple time functions including a reminder system. INR 19,995 Casio.com/in